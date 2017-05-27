Robin Wright's Ever-Changing Hairstyles, From Forrest Gump to House of Cards

In 1985, a young Robin Wright posed at the NBC Network All-Star Party wearing her hair in a simple bun with a lavender smoky eye.
Arriving at the JFK premiere in 1991 alongside Sean Penn, Wright wore her shoulder-length blonde locks in a straight style with a middle part.
Wearing an elegant up do with a loose curls framing her face, Wright attends the 22nd Annual American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement Award Salute to Jack Nicholson in 1994.
Wearing side-swept polished curls with a nude, mauve lip, Wright looked elegant at the 1st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 1995.
Wright rocked full bangs with a hint of blush on the cheekbones at the New York Film Festival in 2003.
Wearing a sleek blowout with a subtle smoky eye, the actress attends the IFP's 15th Annual Gotham Awards in 2005.
Sporting a playful half up do of tousled waves with a light contour on the cheekbones, Wright attended the 31st Annual Toronto International Film Festival in 2006.
Debuting her dark brunette locks in tousled curls with a sheer, glossy lip, Wright attends screening of The Private Lives Of Pippa Lee in 2009.
Back to blonde, Wright wore tousled bangs with a full lashes and nude, glossy lip at the 17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2011.
Debuting her chic pixie cut, Wright wore a light contour on the cheekbones at the 25th Anniversary screening and cast reunion of The Princess Bride in 2012.
Celebrating her Golden Globe win for her role in House of Cards, Wright looked radiant wearing her sleek pixie with swept over bangs and luminous skin.
Wright wore her platinum pixie in a sleek, asymmetrical style with a sheer, glossy lip at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2015.
At the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016, Wright wore her blonde bob in tousled curls with a glossy nude lip.
Stunning on the Cannes red carpet in 2017, Wright wore her perfectly blown-out hair sweet to the side, paired with a subtle grey smoky eye.