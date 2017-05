Robin Wright's Ever-Changing Hairstyles, From Forrest Gump to House of Cards

Actress Robin Wright has always let her natural beauty shine on the red carpet, favoring a simple makeup look of glory skin, a swipe of mascara and a sheer, nude lip. But that doesn't mean the Forrest Gump actress never takes risks. Wright regularly experiments with her hairstyles, and has worn her locks in every cut from long curls to a sleek pixie, including just about every length in between. As she returns to her role as Claire Underwood in the season 5 premiere of House of Cards , here's a look back at Wright's best red carpet beauty moments.