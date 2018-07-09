Queen Victoria (1819 - 1901) at the christening of her great-grandson, the future King Edward VIII (1894 - 1972), with the baby's mother Mary of Teck and grandmother Alexandra on July 16th, 1894. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Future King and Queen, George, Duke of York (1895 - 1952) and Elizabeth Duchess of York (1900 - 2002) holding their first child, future Monarch Princess Elizabeth at her christening ceremony in May 1926. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Queen Elizabeth II holding Princess Anne with Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother (1900 - 2002), Queen Mary (1867 - 1953), and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh watching Prince Charles, after Princess Anne's christening on October 2nd, 1950. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Queen Elizabeth (1900 - 2002) holding her grandson, Prince Charles Philip Arthur George after his christening at Buckingham Palace on December 15th, 1948. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Princess Eugenie's christening at Sandringham Church on December 23rd, 1990. From left : Princess Margaret, Duchess of York holding Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and the Queen. In the front row is Zara Phillips. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Christening of Princess Beatrice of York at the Chapel Royal, St James Palace, London on December 20th, 1988. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) holding her son Prince William with Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II (left) and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (1900 - 2002) at Buckingham Palalce after Prince William's christening ceremony. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Prince Harry is christened at Windsor Castle as the royal family looks on at young Prince William's antics on December 21, 1984 in Windsor, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talk to Queen Elizabeth II (obscured) as they arrive, holding their son Prince George, at Chapel Royal in St James's Palace, ahead of the christening of the three month-old Prince George of Cambridge by the Archbishop of Canterbury on October 23, 2013 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.