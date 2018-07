If you hadn't heard, Monday was the official christening of baby Prince Louis , the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, at St. James's Palace in London. It was an official royal affair, with the attendant headpieces and formal dresses. And although Queen Elizabeth couldn't make it due to her packed schedule, she's attended any number of them through the years, from her own children to that of Prince William himself, held in the arms by his mom Princess Diana . (The Queen, of course, once had her own christening, in May 1926.) Here, a visual history of the royal christenings from years—even centuries—past.