9 Overreactions to the Photos of Prince Louis's Royal Christening

Another public British royal family occasion, another set of photos to overreact to! On Monday, it was the christening of Prince Louis, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and fifth in line to the throne. The occasion was held at the Chapel Royal, at St. James's Palace in London, and what we should state right off the bat is that Queen Elizabeth did not make it , due to her overscheduled social calendar (she has, yep, Donald Trump coming to visit later this week). Which is sad for us, because no one gives better stock photo value than the Queen. But Meghan Markle was there, in an olive green dress no less, and yes, young Prince Louis , who has not been seen in public since his mom left the hospital with him in her arms, did make it to his own christening. So let's do what we always do when it comes to every royal occasion, and read too much into the photos!