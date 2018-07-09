9 Overreactions to the Photos of Prince Louis's Royal Christening

Did you know that guests at Prince Louis's christening got served pieces of fruit cake from a tier off of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding cake from SEVEN YEARS AGO? Would this account for Charlotte and George's panicked faces?
Did the hot Middleton brother, James Middleton, debut a new girlfriend at the christening?! Relax. He just happened to walk out at the same time as Lady Laura Meade, one of the godmothers to young Louis and wife of Prince William's good friend James Meade. Let's not read too much into mundanity.
It's probably doing too much shout baby bump in your headline if this is the visual proof.
This is Michael Middleton and Carole Middeton, who are definitely not Thomas Markle.
This is the peaceful sleep of a young prince who knows he's fifth in line to the throne and is therefore free to be the troublemaker royal.
Honestly, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby would have fit right in on the Paris Couture Week runways.
Two ways you could go with this one: Olive green is now expected to be the new hue of summer! Or, this is very disappointing because this Ralph Lauren dress marks a return to neutral tones for Meghan Markle, after the thrilling splash of Brandon Maxwell yellow she wore last week.
Sound the alarm! Princess Charlotte Has a new hair style—or so claimed this very extra headline: "Princess Charlotte Just Debuted a Brand-New Hair Style — Featuring a Perfect Part!" She's three, People.
Okay, this is actually pretty sweet and perfect.