The Valentino Couture Show Was a Fantasy of Big Capes, Big Color, and Even Bigger Hair

The return of houses like Armani, Givenchy, Chanel, and Dior to their classic, regal roots this Paris Haute Couture Week has been met with the edgy, forward-looking showings by the likes of Maison Margiela Artisanal and Alexandre Vauthier. Well, Pierpaolo Piccioli's Valentino fall 2018 couture show on Wednesday, the last presentation on the calendar, took the house's traditional capes and romantic dresses and made them as daring as anything all week with truly bold color choices, incredible proportions, and—of course—the extravagant hair by stylist Guido Palau to match. (Haven't you heard? Truly big hair is back.) Sure, Kaia Gerber was there on the runway, in a cloud of pink feathers, and Luca Guadagnino and Tracee Ellis Ross were in the front row, but the wattage was all on the runway at the Hotel Rothschild. This is probably what Versailles would look like now, in our wildest imagination. Get a view of the fantasy up close, here.
On the runway at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall 2019 runway show at Rue Berryer in Paris, France on Wednesday, July 4th 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W Magazine.
