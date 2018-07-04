The Best Runway Looks From Paris Haute Couture So Far

To celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary, creative director Julie de Libran presented the brand's first ever couture show at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. The feather plumes, fantastic knits and voluminous suits were reason to hope this wasn't a one time affair!
Set in the beautiful garden of the Archives Nationales, Clare Waight Keller’s Givenchy couture show was pure magic. The collection was heavily influenced by the archives of the house, in honor of the founder's passing earlier this year.
The long and short of it! The defining silhouette of the Chanel show was a long skirt that unzipped to reveal a miniskirt underneath.
Dior announced this week that they have an exhibit opening next spring at the V&A, Christian Dior Designer of Dreams, following the history of the house from 1947 to today. Many looks in the couture collection were certainly museum worthy.
It’s Schiaparelli Pink for a reason! The show featured stunning masks and headpieces by Stephen Jones.
Ronald van der Kemp works only with repurposed fabrics, but you would never know it from looking at his inventive and fun collection.
No one does black velvet better than Armani. In a collection that oozed old Hollywood glamour, this dress worn by Maria Borges, and a second velvet number with white feather plumes, is sure to be seen on a red carpet soon!
Giambattista Valli is well known for his whimsical couture dresses, and this season he offered up many white gowns worthy of any royal bride. So it was refreshing to see this particular Valli bride wearing pants, a nice change-up from the designer.