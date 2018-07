The Best Runway Looks From Paris Haute Couture So Far

This couture season in Paris was a sweltering hot one. Though temperatures pushed 100 degrees, the clothing on the runway did not disappoint. A return to the almost regal haute couture of the past was seen at Armani, Givenchy, Chanel, and Dior. Perhaps the royal wedding is to blame, but classic style is back. And for those who still crave the bolder side, there was RDvK, Maison Margiela Artisanal, and Alexandre Vauthier. New to couture week was Sonia Rykiel's Julie de Libran, who presented a collection called L'Atelier in celebration of the brand's 50th anniversary . Another non-couture presence this week was Miuccia Prada, who showed the Miu Miu pre-spring collection, where celebrities like Uma Thurman, Chloë Sevigny, and Game of Thrones' actress Gwendoline Christie took to the runway. Fellow starlets Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoey Deutch, and Katie Holmes were all in town to take in the shows, while those known to make the streets of Paris their runway all battled the July heat, in classic black, neutrals, or bold punches of color. Heatwave or not, this fall winter 2018 couture season was not one to be missed. See all the best runway looks so far, here.