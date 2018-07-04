The Best Runway Looks From Paris Haute Couture So Far

This couture season in Paris was a sweltering hot one. Though temperatures pushed 100 degrees, the clothing on the runway did not disappoint. A return to the almost regal haute couture of the past was seen at Armani, Givenchy, Chanel, and Dior. Perhaps the royal wedding is to blame, but classic style is back. And for those who still crave the bolder side, there was RDvK, Maison Margiela Artisanal, and Alexandre Vauthier. New to couture week was Sonia Rykiel's Julie de Libran, who presented a collection called L'Atelier in celebration of the brand's 50th anniversary. Another non-couture presence this week was Miuccia Prada, who showed the Miu Miu pre-spring collection, where celebrities like Uma Thurman, Chloë Sevigny, and Game of Thrones' actress Gwendoline Christie took to the runway. Fellow starlets Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoey Deutch, and Katie Holmes were all in town to take in the shows, while those known to make the streets of Paris their runway all battled the July heat, in classic black, neutrals, or bold punches of color. Heatwave or not, this fall winter 2018 couture season was not one to be missed. See all the best runway looks so far, here.
Sonia Rykiel
Sonia Rykiel

To celebrate the brand's 50th anniversary, creative director Julie de Libran presented the brand's first ever couture show at the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris. The feather plumes, fantastic knits and voluminous suits were reason to hope this wasn't a one time affair!

Givenchy

Set in the beautiful garden of the Archives Nationales, Clare Waight Keller’s Givenchy couture show was pure magic. The collection was heavily influenced by the archives of the house, in honor of the founder's passing earlier this year.

Chanel

The long and short of it! The defining silhouette of the Chanel show was a long skirt that unzipped to reveal a miniskirt underneath.

Christian Dior

Dior announced this week that they have an exhibit opening next spring at the V&A, Christian Dior Designer of Dreams, following the history of the house from 1947 to today. Many looks in the couture collection were certainly museum worthy.

Schiaparelli

It’s Schiaparelli Pink for a reason! The show featured stunning masks and headpieces by Stephen Jones.

RDVK

Ronald van der Kemp works only with repurposed fabrics, but you would never know it from looking at his inventive and fun collection.

Armani Privé

No one does black velvet better than Armani. In a collection that oozed old Hollywood glamour, this dress worn by Maria Borges, and a second velvet number with white feather plumes, is sure to be seen on a red carpet soon!

Giambattista Valli

Giambattista Valli is well known for his whimsical couture dresses, and this season he offered up many white gowns worthy of any royal bride. So it was refreshing to see this particular Valli bride wearing pants, a nice change-up from the designer.

