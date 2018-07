When it comes to the front row, there are your traditional fashion shows, and then there are haute couture fashion shows. The venues are grander, the clothes are more awe-inspiring, and the stars are buzzier. This year's shows are certainly no exception. In Paris, during the first week of July, fashion's most iconic houses showed their new meticulously crafted, made-to-order collections for some of Hollywood's most famous starlets. At Dior, the Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton took in her first haute couture show, alongside Zoey Deutch, Emma Roberts, and Karlie Kloss , among others, while Lily Aldridge was one of the select few who attended Givenchy's tribute to its late founder, Hubert de Givenchy. Also spotted in the city of lights: Nicky Hilton, Kate Bosworth, and, interestingly enough, the singer Kelis, best known for her mid-aughts hit "Milkshake." Here, see everyone who sat front row at the 2018 Paris Couture Week.