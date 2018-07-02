Zoey Deutch attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Lily Aldridge attends the Givenchy Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 1, 2018, in Paris, France.
Sofia Boutella attends the Sonia Rykiel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show at Les Beaux-Arts de Paris as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 1, 2018, in Paris, France.
Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 Photocall as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Alice Eve attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Katie Holmes attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Karlie Kloss attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Amelia Windsor attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Mia Moretti attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Margaret Qualley attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Emma Roberts attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Olivia Palermo attends the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Kathryn Newton attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Kelis attends the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Kathy, Richard, and Nicky Hilton attend the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Camille Rowe attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.
Annabelle Wallis attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.