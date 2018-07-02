That's Haute

See Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch, Emma Roberts, and All the Other Famous Faces in Paris Haute Couture's Front Row

When it comes to the front row, there are your traditional fashion shows, and then there are haute couture fashion shows. The venues are grander, the clothes are more awe-inspiring, and the stars are buzzier. This year's shows are certainly no exception. In Paris, during the first week of July, fashion's most iconic houses showed their new meticulously crafted, made-to-order collections for some of Hollywood's most famous starlets. At Dior, the Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton took in her first haute couture show, alongside Zoey Deutch, Emma Roberts, and Karlie Kloss, among others, while Lily Aldridge was one of the select few who attended Givenchy's tribute to its late founder, Hubert de Givenchy. Also spotted in the city of lights: Nicky Hilton, Kate Bosworth, and, interestingly enough, the singer Kelis, best known for her mid-aughts hit "Milkshake." Here, see everyone who sat front row at the 2018 Paris Couture Week.
Christian Dior : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018-2019
Zoey Deutch attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Lily Aldridge attends the Givenchy Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 1, 2018, in Paris, France.

Sofia Boutella attends the Sonia Rykiel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show at Les Beaux-Arts de Paris as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 1, 2018, in Paris, France.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 Photocall as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Alice Eve attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Katie Holmes attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Karlie Kloss attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Amelia Windsor attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Mia Moretti attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Margaret Qualley attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Emma Roberts attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Olivia Palermo attends the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Kathryn Newton attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Kelis attends the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Kathy, Richard, and Nicky Hilton attend the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Camille Rowe attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

Annabelle Wallis attends the Christian Dior Couture Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2018–2019 show as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2018, in Paris, France.

