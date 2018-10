A Brief History of Royal Wedding Dresses

On Friday, Princess Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in a chic, open-back wedding dress by the British designer Peter Pilotto. She follows in the footsteps of another royal bride, Meghan Markle , who opted for a simple boatneck dress by another British designer, Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller . While the royal wedding dress pendulum has swung recently to more minimal designs, Princess Diana's epic wedding dress, and that of Sarah, Duchess of York, will still be favorites even if the styles were very '80s. Both Princess Anne and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, wore wedding dresses that were very in tune with their times; Princess Anne wore a '70s style dress with dramatic sleeves, and the Queen Mother wore a very roaring '20s beaded gown. Alas, our favorite may still be Kate Middleton 's wedding dress—it was about as Princess Bride as one could have hoped for. See below for nearly 100 years worth of elegant royal wedding dresses.