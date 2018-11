'Tis the season not just for the holidays , but also, as of this Thanksgiving, for the Sagittarius signs among us—fortunately right in the midst of Mercury retrograde, which will wreak havoc for the final time this year on December 6. Given how independent, strong-willed, and adventurous those born between November 22 and December 21 are known to be, it's no surprise that a fair amount of those we have to thank for the distraction are also celebrities. (And a real mixed batch at that: Walt Disney, Beethoven, and Joseph Stalin, to name a few, were all Sagittarians.) Those who'll soon be doubling (or tripling) up on their celebrations include Scarlett Johansson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Brat Pitt , the latter of whom is about to be officially midway through his fifties. It's also an especially starry time for pop stars: Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Britney Spears will all celebrate birthdays, as well as Taylor Swift, who'll be putting 22 further into her past as she enters the last year of her twenties. See which other celebrities share the same sign, including Tyra Banks Sarah Paulson , and Janelle Monáe , with a look back at their best portraits in W over the years, here.