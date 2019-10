In her instantly iconic role as a wrong bride (to put it lightly) in this summer's Ready or Not Samara Weaving was tasked with spending the entirety of the film (and thus, it's entire shooting schedule) in a soiled wedding dress and Chuck Taylors—a look that couldn't be farther from the one she donned today, as she took in Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2020 runway show. For the show—the very last of both Paris Fashion Week and the spring season—the Australian actress wore a subtly striped black dress with exaggerated sleeves and a sharp belt. But before making her way to the glamorous show venue (just a little museum called the Louvre), Weaving had plenty of fun as she touched down in Paris, goofed around with some mannequins, and even got in an unconventional workout. Here, her exclusive BTS photo diary.