Sandra Bullock Is One of Hollywood's Most Ageless Beauties (Here's Proof!)

Thanks to roles in films as varied as Miss Congeniality, Gravity and The Blind Side, Sandra Bullock has become one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses. As she turns 53, today, it's also become clear that she's one of Hollywood's most ageless beauties. Throughout her career, the actress has participated in many different hair and makeup trends--from dark brunette bobs and lavender eyeshadow to blonde ponytails and a smoky eye--but she's always been stunning. Here, a look back at Sandra Bullock's most memorable beauty looks on the red carpet, from the Met Gala to the Oscars and everything in between.