Sandra Bullock Is One of Hollywood's Most Ageless Beauties (Here's Proof!)

Wearing her brunette bob with blunt bangs and a mauve lip, Bullock attended the Demolition Man Los Angeles premiere in 1993.
At the film premiere of The Net in 1995, Bullock wore her hair in a simple up do with a hint of blush on the cheeks and a satin mauve lip.
At the Third Annual Blockbuster Entertainment Awards in 1997, Bullock wore her highlighted hair in a loose, face-framing style.
At The Fresh Air Fund's Salute to American Heroes Gala in 1998, Bullock wore her natural brunette curls slicked back with a chic headband.
At the Practical Magic film premiere in 1998, Bullock wore her hair in a shoulder-length bob with side-swept bangs and a lavender smoky eye.
Bullock wore her blonde hair in an elegant up do with loose pieces framing her face at the Miss Congeniality Hollywood premiere in 2000.
At the Two Weeks Notice Los Angeles premiere in 2002, Bullock wears a soft grey smokey eye with a glossy nude lip. The edgy look paired well with her razored hairstyle.
Wearing her golden blonde locks in a sleek high pony with a pale nude lip, Bullock looked statuesque at the 12th Annual BAFTA/LA Britannia Awards.
Wearing her golden blonde locks in tousled curls with sun-kissed skin, Bullock attends the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004.
Bullock channeled her inner bohemian wearing her hair in tousled, glossy waves with full bangs at the 2005 MTV Movie Awards.
At the 9th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Awards Gala Ceremony in 2005, Bullock wore her hair in a playful up do with a chic black headband.
Back to dark brunette, Bullock wore her hair in a long bob with a hint of blush on the cheeks at the Glamour Magazine 2006 Women of the Year Awards.
Pairing her fuchsia pink lip with her ensemble, Bullock wore her hair in a tousled low pony at the 2007 Costume Institute Gala.
At the premiere of Even If The Bride in Munich in 2009, Bullock wore her highlighted locks in natural waves.
Celebrating her Oscar win for her role in The Blind Side, Bullock wears her brunette locks side-parted in sleek curls with a satin pink lip at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards in 2010.
At the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012, Bullock wore her hair in a sleek high pony with a natural smoky eye.
At the17th annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2013, Bullock wore her tousled, glossy waves with a vibrant, satin red lip.
Wearing her long brown hair in an elegant side-parted low pony with a pink berry lip, Bullock looked stunning at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Minions in 2015, Bullock paired her sleek straight hair with a pair of glamorous sunglasses.
At the People's Choice Awards 2016, Bullock wore her a soft brown smoky eye with a glossy, nude lip.