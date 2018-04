Sarah Jessica Parker Has A New Movie, And She's Very Excited About It

It's been eight years since Sex and the City 2 hit theaters, and after much back and forth from its stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, it is safe to say that we shouldn't hold our breath for a third film. Luckily, Parker is back on the silver screen after a short hiatus with Blue Note, which premiered this week as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. Never one to shy away from a New York night, Parker was in attendance at the film's premiere, as well as Chanel's annual Tribeca Film Festival Women Filmmakers luncheon held the following day, making her one of the weeks most popular party guests. Also this week, Christian SIriano feted his new store with the help of Debra Messing and Alicia Silverstone, while Helena Christensen debuted her new sunglass collection with friends Julianne Moore and Sean Penn. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.