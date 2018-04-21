24 Hour Party People

Sarah Jessica Parker Has A New Movie, And She's Very Excited About It

It's been eight years since Sex and the City 2 hit theaters, and after much back and forth from its stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, it is safe to say that we shouldn't hold our breath for a third film. Luckily, Parker is back on the silver screen after a short hiatus with Blue Note, which premiered this week as part of the Tribeca Film Festival. Never one to shy away from a New York night, Parker was in attendance at the film's premiere, as well as Chanel's annual Tribeca Film Festival Women Filmmakers luncheon held the following day, making her one of the weeks most popular party guests. Also this week, Christian SIriano feted his new store with the help of Debra Messing and Alicia Silverstone, while Helena Christensen debuted her new sunglass collection with friends Julianne Moore and Sean Penn. Here, go inside the best parties of the week.
Tory Burch : Just Like Heaven Launch DinnerCHANEL TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL : WOMEN&#39;S FILMMAKER LUNCHEON
Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
1/18

Sarah Jessica Parker attends Chanel's annual Tribeca Film Festival Women Filmmakers luncheon.

©2018 Marc Thomas Kallweit
2/18

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attend the premiere of Blue Night during the Tribeca Film Festival.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
3/18

Zosia Mamet attends Chanel's annual Tribeca Film Festival Women Filmmakers luncheon

David X Prutting/BFA.com
4/18

Molly Sims, Selma Blair, Kelly Sawyer, Anine Bing, and Jennifer Meyer attend Andrea Lieberman and A.L.C. celebrate their newest project, Palisades Village with a special evening to celebrate women empowerment and ingenuity.

Rommel Demano/BFA.com
5/18

Brooke Shields attends a cocktail party for Sachin & Babi to celebrate the opening of their first lifestyle boutique.

6/18

Lincoln Motor Co Brand Ambassador Serena Williams attends Lincoln x sbe partnership launch

Paul Bruinooge
7/18

Stacy Martin attends the Cohen Media Group and The Cinema Society-hosted premiere of "Godard Mon Amour" at Quad Cinema.

Mina Magda/BFA.com
8/18

Nina Agdal and Tinsley Mortimer attend the opening event for Rebag Madison Avenue.

9/18

Helena Christensen and Julianne Moore attend Helena Christensen and Camilla Stærk's celebration of the launch of their new eyewear collection with pared.

10/18

Sean Penn and Helena Christensen attend Helena Christensen and Camilla Stærk's celebration of the launch of their new eyewear collection with pared.

11/18

Cristina Ehrlich and Morena Baccarin attend Fernando Jorge hosts a celebratory dinner to mark his debut at Bergdorf Goodman.

Sylvain Gaboury
12/18

Ruth Rogers, Questlove, and Sian Wyn Owen attend the Edible Schoolyard NYC 2018 Spring Benefit.

Jamie McCarthy
13/18

Alicia Silverstone and Debra Messing attend the Opening Of Christian Siriano's New Store, The Curated NYC, Hosted By Alicia Silverstone.

14/18

Martin Scorsese attends the 2018 NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala.

Cesar Soto
15/18

Hannah Bronfman attends Maison-du-mode.com celebrates Earth Day at the New York Edition.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
16/18

Jessica Hart and Sofia Sanchez de Betak attend the Luxury Collection X Chufy VIP dinner.

Hunter Abrams/BFA.com
17/18
18/18

Carly Chaikin and Emmy Rossum attend the opening of the Carly Chaikin Noun. Art Exhibition at the Rebecca Minkoff Los Angeles store.

Keywords

Sarah Jessica Parker