Scarlett Johansson Has Always Been the Picture of Sophistication on the Red Carpet, Even In Her Ghost World Days

Even in 1999, with only a handful of movies under her belt, Scarlett Johansson was aware of the power of a little black dress. Basic as it was, this shiny knee-length number was a sign of good things to come.
Perhaps taking a cue from her “Ghost World” character, Johansson added a gothic flare to another all-black ensemble. Better safe than sorry.
Johansson stepped things up for the premiere of her 2003 breakout role in “Lost in Translation” in a crisp cream suit by Dolce & Gabbana—sans blouse—and a trendy (remember, this is 2003) shark tooth necklace. A fuchsia pump and clutch and babydoll makeup added a feminine touch to the men’s wear-inspired look.
Continuing her rise to film and fashion stardom, Johansson stunned at the 2004 Met Gala in a yellow silk gown by Calvin Klein Collection.
The actress was irresistible in red Valentino at the 2006 Golden Globe Awards—so irresistible, in fact, that designer Isaac Mizrahi memorably groped her on a red carpet TV show.
The style chameleon celebrated her new film “He’s Just Not That Into You” in L.A. with a new brunette ‘do and a pretty floral gown by Oscar de la Renta.
A futuristic white frock by Giorgio Armani—with coordinating glittery accessories—was just the ticket for the 2010 premiere of her new movie “Iron Man 2.”
The actress shined in more ways than one at the 2012 Met Ball in this embellished gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
Johansson premiered her new film “Under The Skin”—and one of her best looks to date—in 2013 in a black Atelier Versace gown and a multicolored Bulgari necklace.
