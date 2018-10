It's not just Halloween that's around the corner, but Scorpio season, too. From this Tuesday until November 21 we will see all of zodiac ramp up some of the sign's signature intensity . For the passionate, mysterious Scorpios in question, there will also of course be milestones to celebrate: the weeks to follow will see Rachel McAdams leave behind her thirties; Willow Smith make her move into adulthood, turning 18 on the exact day that she should be trick-or-treating; and even the seemingly ageless enigma known as Björk mark her 53rd year on this earth. (While we're on the topic of age, Leonardo DiCaprio will join Chloë Sevigny in turning 44—though in his case, that'll make him more than double the age of his girlfriend, Camila Morrone .) Take a look at who else is among their fellow water signs, including Amy Adams, Ryan Gosling, Ethan Hawke, Adam Driver, and Thandie Newton, via their best portraits in W over the years, here.