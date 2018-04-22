Best of Instagram

Selena Gomez's Red Lip, Ariana Grande's Lavender Eyeshadow, and More Of the Best Beauty Moments Of the Week

Whether they were basking under the sun in Qatar, roaming the streets of Japan, or sightseeing in Rome, from "barely there" makeup to full on drama, these A-listers know how to do glamour on the go. Take it from models Paloma Elsesser and Blanca Padilla and singer Selena Gomez, who prove that no matter your look, a classic red lip is always timeless. Playing with colorful smokey eyes, singer Ariana Grande makes the case for lavender eyes and braided top knots, while model Toni Garrn takes the au natural approach with bare skin. Supermodel Cindy Crawford debuted a fresh blowout in Italy, while Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes opted for a messy low bun. And when it comes to the classics, Jennifer Lopez sticks to her signature taupe smokey eye and glossy nude lip for a reason, while Gisele Bündchen is all about her effortless beach waves. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Model Paloma Elsesser pairs her radiantly dewy skin with soft, loose waves and classic red lip.
@palomija
1/10

@tonigarrn
2/10

German beauty Toni Garrn is au naturale with her luminously bare skin and an simple top knot.

@jastookes
3/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes is all about rose flushed cheeks and a matching pink lip.

@hungvanngo
4/10

Selena Gomez puts a fresh spin on spring time glamour with her red lip and tousled bob.

@blaancapadilla
5/10

Model Blanca Padilla proves that a messy, sleek top knot, dark smokey eyes and red lip are the ultimate combo.

@negin_mirsalehi
6/10

Sun kissed legs and long, mermaid curls is the on the go look for Negin Mirsalehi.

@jlo
7/10

For Jennifer Lopez, it's all about a neutral smokey eves, soft waves and a glossy nude lip.

@cindycrawford
8/10

Cindy Crawford proves that a fresh blowout and clean skin go hand in hand.

@patrickta
9/10

Singer Ariana Grande makes the case for braided tops knots and lavender smokey eyes.

@gisele
10/10

Gisele Bündchen rocks her signature messy beach waves and a golden sun kissed tan.

