Selena Gomez's Red Lip, Ariana Grande's Lavender Eyeshadow, and More Of the Best Beauty Moments Of the Week

Whether they were basking under the sun in Qatar, roaming the streets of Japan, or sightseeing in Rome, from "barely there" makeup to full on drama, these A-listers know how to do glamour on the go. Take it from models Paloma Elsesser and Blanca Padilla and singer Selena Gomez , who prove that no matter your look, a classic red lip is always timeless. Playing with colorful smokey eyes, singer Ariana Grande makes the case for lavender eyes and braided top knots, while model Toni Garrn takes the au natural approach with bare skin. Supermodel Cindy Crawford debuted a fresh blowout in Italy, while Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes opted for a messy low bun. And when it comes to the classics, Jennifer Lopez sticks to her signature taupe smokey eye and glossy nude lip for a reason, while Gisele Bündchen is all about her effortless beach waves. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.