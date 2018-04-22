Selena Gomez's Red Lip, Ariana Grande's Lavender Eyeshadow, and More Of the Best Beauty Moments Of the Week

Model Paloma Elsesser pairs her radiantly dewy skin with soft, loose waves and classic red lip.
German beauty Toni Garrn is au naturale with her luminously bare skin and an simple top knot.
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes is all about rose flushed cheeks and a matching pink lip.
Selena Gomez puts a fresh spin on spring time glamour with her red lip and tousled bob.
Model Blanca Padilla proves that a messy, sleek top knot, dark smokey eyes and red lip are the ultimate combo.
Sun kissed legs and long, mermaid curls is the on the go look for Negin Mirsalehi.
For Jennifer Lopez, it's all about a neutral smokey eves, soft waves and a glossy nude lip.
Cindy Crawford proves that a fresh blowout and clean skin go hand in hand.
Singer Ariana Grande makes the case for braided tops knots and lavender smokey eyes.
Gisele Bündchen rocks her signature messy beach waves and a golden sun kissed tan.