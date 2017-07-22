15 of Selena Gomez's Best Beauty Looks to Channel Now

Attending the 2007 World Magic Awards, Selena Gomez wore her long brunette hair in tousled waves with a hint of blush on the cheeks.
Debuting her shoulder-length bob with blunt bangs, the actress looked sleek at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in 2008.
Opting for an wavy up do with a bold, satin red lip, Gomez channeled classic Hollywood glam at the 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in 2009.
Wearing her dark brunette locks in a low pony with loose curls framing her face and frosted silver eye, Gomez looked like a futuristic pop star at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Wearing her hair in a chic, tousled braid with luminous skin, the singer attended the 12th Annual Warner Bros. and Instyle Post-Golden Globe Party in 2011.
Wearing her long highlighted locks in a sleek straight with a glossy pink lip to match her ensemble, Gomez arrives at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.
At the Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2012, Gomez wore her shoulder-length locks in wild curls with a dark navy smoky eye.
Opting her a sleek side-parted do with a glossy mauve lip and subtle cat eye, Gomez was all grown up at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.
At the 2014 Costume Institute Gala, Gomez wore her hair in an elegant twisted up do with a berry lip.
Keeping her look minimal with a simple middle-parted low bun and a red maroon lip, Gomez looked chic at the 2014 American Music Awards.
Stunning at the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, Gomez embellished her sleek up do with a white floral headpiece and a bold red lip.
At the 2015 American Music Awards, Gomez wore her long dark brunette locks sleek straight with an exaggerated magenta smoky eye.
Gomez rocked voluminous, bouncy curls with a dramatic taupe smokey eye and nude lip at the 58th Grammy Awards.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, Gomez wore her hair pulled back in a sleek up do paired with a pastel orange smoky eye and luminous skin.
At the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Gomez debuted a sleek, newly chopped bob with an exaggerated magenta pink smoky eye.