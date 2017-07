15 of Selena Gomez's Best Beauty Looks to Channel Now

At only 25-years-old, Selena Gomez has solidified her spot as one of the most influential trendsetters on the red carpet. Since her days as a Disney teen, the actress and singer's style has certainly evolved, ranging from glossy, tousled waves and a dark smoky eye to daring, fashion-forward accessories, bold lip colors, and sleek bobs. When it comes to beauty, the Bad Liar singer knows how to keep her fans guessing--and her 123 million Instagram followers couldn't agree more. In celebration of the Gomez's 25th birthday, here, we take a look back at her most daring beauty moments over the years.