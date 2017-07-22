Happy Birthday, Selena!

15 of Selena Gomez's Best Beauty Looks to Channel Now

At only 25-years-old, Selena Gomez has solidified her spot as one of the most influential trendsetters on the red carpet. Since her days as a Disney teen, the actress and singer's style has certainly evolved, ranging from glossy, tousled waves and a dark smoky eye to daring, fashion-forward accessories, bold lip colors, and sleek bobs. When it comes to beauty, the Bad Liar singer knows how to keep her fans guessing--and her 123 million Instagram followers couldn't agree more. In celebration of the Gomez's 25th birthday, here, we take a look back at her most daring beauty moments over the years.
2007 World Magic Awards
Photo by Getty.
Attending the 2007 World Magic Awards, Selena Gomez wore her long brunette hair in tousled waves with a hint of blush on the cheeks.

Photo by Getty.
Debuting her shoulder-length bob with blunt bangs, the actress looked sleek at the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in 2008.

Photo by Getty.
Opting for an wavy up do with a bold, satin red lip, Gomez channeled classic Hollywood glam at the 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards in 2009.

Photo by Getty.
Wearing her dark brunette locks in a low pony with loose curls framing her face and frosted silver eye, Gomez looked like a futuristic pop star at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
Wearing her hair in a chic, tousled braid with luminous skin, the singer attended the 12th Annual Warner Bros. and Instyle Post-Golden Globe Party in 2011.

Photo by Getty.
Wearing her long highlighted locks in a sleek straight with a glossy pink lip to match her ensemble, Gomez arrives at the 2012 Teen Choice Awards.

Photo by Getty.
At the Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2012, Gomez wore her shoulder-length locks in wild curls with a dark navy smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
Opting her a sleek side-parted do with a glossy mauve lip and subtle cat eye, Gomez was all grown up at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
At the 2014 Costume Institute Gala, Gomez wore her hair in an elegant twisted up do with a berry lip.

Photo by Getty.
Keeping her look minimal with a simple middle-parted low bun and a red maroon lip, Gomez looked chic at the 2014 American Music Awards.

Photo by Getty.
Stunning at the 2015 Costume Institute Gala, Gomez embellished her sleek up do with a white floral headpiece and a bold red lip.

Photo by Getty.
At the 2015 American Music Awards, Gomez wore her long dark brunette locks sleek straight with an exaggerated magenta smoky eye.

Photo by Getty.
Gomez rocked voluminous, bouncy curls with a dramatic taupe smokey eye and nude lip at the 58th Grammy Awards.

Photo by Getty.
At the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, Gomez wore her hair pulled back in a sleek up do paired with a pastel orange smoky eye and luminous skin.

Photo by Getty.
At the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Gomez debuted a sleek, newly chopped bob with an exaggerated magenta pink smoky eye.

