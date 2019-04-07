Shay Mitchell and Cara Delevingne Are Turning Tokyo Into the Most Instagram-Friendly Vacation Spot

Zoey Deutch, Tory Burch, and Rashida Jones celebrated the opening of a brand new Tory Burch store in Ginza, Tokyo, on April 2, 2019.
Crystal Kay, Sonoya Mizuno, and DJ Elli-Rose snapped selfies at the Tory Burch opening in Ginza on April 2, 2019.
Kimberley Anne Woltemas stopped to smell the cherry blossoms in Tokyo on April 3, 2019.
Model Praya Lundberg said she "came for ramen and stayed for the man" when her boyfriend proposed to her in Tokyo's Yoyogi Park on April 4, 2019.
Ringo Starr drummed up a performance in Tokyo on April 3, 2019.
Shay Mitchell staged multiple photoshoots in front of the sakura in Tokyo throughout the final week of March 2019 to celebrate her birthday.
Sabrina Carpenter toured Osaka before showing up in Tokyo in April 2019.
While his partner (and mother of his child) Rashida Jones attended the Tory Burch opening, Ezra Koenig performed new Vampire Weekend songs from his band's forthcoming album, Father of the Bride, in a small art gallery in Tokyo.
After celebrating the launch of a new Dior Beauty lipstick, Cara Delevingne headed over to teamLab Planets Tokyo for some art selfies in April 2019.
Chilli from TLC went shopping in Tokyo after the Tory Burch grand opening. (T-Boz was there, too.)
It Girl Sayo Yoshida attended a party for Armani Beauty at the Meiji Memorial Hall in Tokyo on April 3, 2019.