Shay Mitchell and Cara Delevingne Are Turning Tokyo Into the Most Instagram-Friendly Vacation Spot

Tokyo appears to be the Instagram playground of choice for celebrities right now. Between attempts to capture the sakura (or cherry blossoms) in full bloom, trips to the city's Instagram-friendly digital art museum created by Japanese art collective teamLab, and the celebration of brand-new fashion flagship openings, there are so many stars documenting their visits to Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures that it's getting more difficult with each passing day to scroll through the app and not feel pangs of envy. Fresh off the heels of Tokyo Fashion Week Fall 2019, everyone from Ringo Starr and Sabrina Carpenter to Cara Delevingne and Shay Mitchell have converted their Instagram grids into some sort of cherry blossom-filled paradise. Even Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig (who both appeared to be in the city for separate business reasons) showed up in Tokyo this week. See why cherry blossom season has all of your favorite celebrities flocking to Japan, here.
Zoey Deutch, Tory Burch, and Rashida Jones celebrated the opening of a brand new Tory Burch store in Ginza, Tokyo, on April 2, 2019.
Photo by @toryburch.
1/11

Zoey Deutch, Tory Burch, and Rashida Jones celebrated the opening of a brand new Tory Burch store in Ginza, Tokyo, on April 2, 2019.

Photo by @toryburch.
2/11

Crystal Kay, Sonoya Mizuno, and DJ Elli-Rose snapped selfies at the Tory Burch opening in Ginza on April 2, 2019.

Photo by @kimmy_kimberley.
3/11

Kimberley Anne Woltemas stopped to smell the cherry blossoms in Tokyo on April 3, 2019.

Photo by @prayalundberg.
4/11

Model Praya Lundberg said she "came for ramen and stayed for the man" when her boyfriend proposed to her in Tokyo's Yoyogi Park on April 4, 2019.

Photo by @ringostarrmusic.
5/11

Ringo Starr drummed up a performance in Tokyo on April 3, 2019.

Photo by @shaymitchell.
6/11

Shay Mitchell staged multiple photoshoots in front of the sakura in Tokyo throughout the final week of March 2019 to celebrate her birthday.

Photo by @sabrinacarpenter.
7/11

Sabrina Carpenter toured Osaka before showing up in Tokyo in April 2019.

Photo by @shiqians.
8/11

While his partner (and mother of his child) Rashida Jones attended the Tory Burch opening, Ezra Koenig performed new Vampire Weekend songs from his band's forthcoming album, Father of the Bride, in a small art gallery in Tokyo.

Photo by @caradelevingne.
9/11

After celebrating the launch of a new Dior Beauty lipstick, Cara Delevingne headed over to teamLab Planets Tokyo for some art selfies in April 2019.

Photo by @therealchilli.
10/11

Chilli from TLC went shopping in Tokyo after the Tory Burch grand opening. (T-Boz was there, too.)

11/11

It Girl Sayo Yoshida attended a party for Armani Beauty at the Meiji Memorial Hall in Tokyo on April 3, 2019.

