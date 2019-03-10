Shopping

How To Wear the Biggest Trends From the Fall 2019 Runways Now

We may have just wrapped fashion month, but it's never too early to get a jump start on the next season. Even though Fall 2019 seems like eons away (and let's be honest, no one wants to rush away summer), it's not a bad idea to take a look ahead to see what you can be buying now from the spring collections, or the last vestiges of sale season. Outerwear is a great place to start, with gorgeous leather trench coats, tailored capes, and super chic classic black coats the winners of the new season. After a few winters of big puffer jackets, colored faux fur, and shearlings, it's nice to strip it back to something more elegant and classic. The idea of elegant and classic dressing permeated a number of collections, especially Celine, where the Parisian bourgeois look had a touch of 70s and was choc full of great pieces like pleated skirts. The desire to shed casual dressing and dress up for an evening out has come to the forefront. At many labels, including Givenchy, evening wear with major volume was a huge hit, and at others, disco shine was having a moment, especially at Paco Rabanne. So what are you waiting for? Check out our shopping guide for the best fall 2019 trends and how to shop them now, here.
Parisian Bourgeoisie
Parisian Bourgeoisie

The idea of bourgeois dressing has popped up throughout the fall 2019 collections, but Hedi Slimane's Celine collection was the epitome of the concept. A key pillar of the look? A classic plaid skirt, below the knee.

Buy now: 'S Max Mara belted skirt, $430, mytheresa.com.

Zebra Stripes

A trend that certainly gained steam this winter, especially in street style, was zebra stripes - and its not slowing down anytime soon. You could wait until this Kwaidon Editions coat hits stores next year, or try this Roberto Cavalli option.

Buy now: Roberto Cavalli coat, $1,644, theoutnet.com.

Major Volume

Many designers played with volume this season. Some did in the extreme - Alexander McQueen, Comme Des Garçons - but others, like Givenchy, did so in a very elegant yet wearable way. Get the look now with this Loewe spring season dress.

Buy now: Loewe dress, $4,635, farfetch.com.

Goth Girl

Through out a few of the major collections, like Prada, there was a sense of this foreboding punky goth look. She wears black lace or velvet, sometimes studs or stripes, but she's very cool. Try the look today with this Stella McCartney slip dress you can layer over or under other pieces to bring the Wednesday Adams look to life.

Buy now: Stella McCartney slip dress, $620, thewebster.com.

Tartan

Tartan was all over the fall 2019 runways, in reds, yellow, blues and greens. Channel this Balenciaga look with new designer Rokh's chic trench in the same tartan colorway.

Buy now: Rokh twill trench coat, $1,085, netaporter.com.

Chic Capes

A return to classic and chic outerwear is one of the big messages for fall. The classic cape - which at Miu Miu's fall 2019 show, had a military feeling - will quickly become a wardrobe staple.

Buy now: Red Valentino double-breasted cape, $1,114, farfetch.comhttps://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/red-valentino-double-breasted-ruffle-cape-item-13674649.aspx?storeid=9564).

Leather Trenchcoats

Leather is the hero of the fall collections, at it walked the runway in numerous colors and iterations - as coats, skirts, pants, and as shirts. This gorgeous coat from Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for Fendi may actually be worth the wait, but this stunning Khaite one, available now, will certainly do the job.

Buy now: Khaite leather jacket, $4,911, farfetch.com.

Split-leg Pant

The split-leg pant made its mark throughout the fall collections, but it really kicked off with Proenza Schouler in New York. While the Proenza pants split down the back, many iterations include a slit on the side or the front. Try this version from The Row now.

Buy Now: The Row pants, $550, barneys.com.

Classic Black Coat

After a few seasons of must-have outwear including faux fur, shearlings, and robe coats, for Fall 2019, it's back to black. Classic button down wool coats or double-breasted options are what you'll want to invest in come fall - or now!

Buy now: Joseph coat, $728, mytheresa.com.

Party Time

There was plenty of shine throughout the fall collections, as many designers envisioned their woman at a fancy cocktail event, or out at the disco. Wherever she goes, she'll shine bright in this Paco Rabanne dress from Fall 2019, or this Maison Margiela slip dress you can have now.

Buy now: Maison Margiela dress, $2,109, farfetch.com.

