How To Wear the Biggest Trends From the Fall 2019 Runways Now

The idea of bourgeois dressing has popped up throughout the fall 2019 collections, but Hedi Slimane's Celine collection was the epitome of the concept. A key pillar of the look? A classic plaid skirt, below the knee.
Buy now: 'S Max Mara belted skirt, $430, mytheresa.com.
A trend that certainly gained steam this winter, especially in street style, was zebra stripes - and its not slowing down anytime soon. You could wait until this Kwaidon Editions coat hits stores next year, or try this Roberto Cavalli option.
Buy now: Roberto Cavalli coat, $1,644, theoutnet.com.
Many designers played with volume this season. Some did in the extreme - Alexander McQueen, Comme Des Garçons - but others, like Givenchy, did so in a very elegant yet wearable way. Get the look now with this Loewe spring season dress.
Buy now: Loewe dress, $4,635, farfetch.com.
Through out a few of the major collections, like Prada, there was a sense of this foreboding punky goth look. She wears black lace or velvet, sometimes studs or stripes, but she's very cool. Try the look today with this Stella McCartney slip dress you can layer over or under other pieces to bring the Wednesday Adams look to life.
Buy now: Stella McCartney slip dress, $620, thewebster.com.
Tartan was all over the fall 2019 runways, in reds, yellow, blues and greens. Channel this Balenciaga look with new designer Rokh's chic trench in the same tartan colorway.
Buy now: Rokh twill trench coat, $1,085, netaporter.com.
A return to classic and chic outerwear is one of the big messages for fall. The classic cape - which at Miu Miu's fall 2019 show, had a military feeling - will quickly become a wardrobe staple.
Buy now: Red Valentino double-breasted cape, $1,114, farfetch.comhttps://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/red-valentino-double-breasted-ruffle-cape-item-13674649.aspx?storeid=9564).
Leather is the hero of the fall collections, at it walked the runway in numerous colors and iterations - as coats, skirts, pants, and as shirts. This gorgeous coat from Karl Lagerfeld's last collection for Fendi may actually be worth the wait, but this stunning Khaite one, available now, will certainly do the job.
Buy now: Khaite leather jacket, $4,911, farfetch.com.
The split-leg pant made its mark throughout the fall collections, but it really kicked off with Proenza Schouler in New York. While the Proenza pants split down the back, many iterations include a slit on the side or the front. Try this version from The Row now.
Buy Now: The Row pants, $550, barneys.com.
After a few seasons of must-have outwear including faux fur, shearlings, and robe coats, for Fall 2019, it's back to black. Classic button down wool coats or double-breasted options are what you'll want to invest in come fall - or now!
Buy now: Joseph coat, $728, mytheresa.com.
There was plenty of shine throughout the fall collections, as many designers envisioned their woman at a fancy cocktail event, or out at the disco. Wherever she goes, she'll shine bright in this Paco Rabanne dress from Fall 2019, or this Maison Margiela slip dress you can have now.
Buy now: Maison Margiela dress, $2,109, farfetch.com.