How To Wear the Biggest Trends From the Fall 2019 Runways Now

We may have just wrapped fashion month, but it's never too early to get a jump start on the next season. Even though Fall 2019 seems like eons away (and let's be honest, no one wants to rush away summer), it's not a bad idea to take a look ahead to see what you can be buying now from the spring collections, or the last vestiges of sale season. Outerwear is a great place to start, with gorgeous leather trench coats, tailored capes, and super chic classic black coats the winners of the new season. After a few winters of big puffer jackets, colored faux fur, and shearlings, it's nice to strip it back to something more elegant and classic. The idea of elegant and classic dressing permeated a number of collections, especially Celine , where the Parisian bourgeois look had a touch of 70s and was choc full of great pieces like pleated skirts. The desire to shed casual dressing and dress up for an evening out has come to the forefront. At many labels, including Givenchy, evening wear with major volume was a huge hit, and at others, disco shine was having a moment, especially at Paco Rabanne. So what are you waiting for? Check out our shopping guide for the best fall 2019 trends and how to shop them now, here.