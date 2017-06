Proof That Solange Knowles Is Deserving of the Title "Style Icon"

Solange Knowles is having quite a moment. Last year, she released her third studio album, A Seat at the Table, to widespread acclaim—and hard won, considering it was released on the same day as the equally anticipated new Bon Iver album . Solange went on to win her her first-ever Grammy at the 2017 award ceremony. Since then, she's demonstrated herself to be a powerful performance artist , has made the rounds at fashion week , put in a welcome appearance, as every year, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala, and she's even made time to Skype with a young fan . Beyoncé's sister is something of a shapeshifter: She's been dressed by, and is a beloved icon of, designers ranging from Gucci to Thom Browne, Chloé to Giles Deacon, pulling off the least forgiving, most avant-garde looks, and even proving you can wear a puffer coat well into May. She's even made her own forays into design with her Saint Heron brand, and is a proud supporter of up-and-coming brands like Phlemuns. On the occasion of the singer's 31st birthday, we look back at her ever-evolving style, from 2001 to today.