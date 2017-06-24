Proof That Solange Knowles Is Deserving of the Title "Style Icon"

Solange Knowles at the first annual BET Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 2001.
Solange Knowles at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California, August 2001.
Solange Knowles coordinated with her sister Beyoncé in black minidresses at the 30th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 2003.
Solange Knowles landed on numerous worst-dressed lists for this pink tiered look at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, but the look, which debuted in September 2008, has aged well.
Solange Knowles, wearing a silk minidress, arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards with her sister Beyoncé in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 2007.
Solange Knowles in Armani Privé at the 5th annual Fashion Rocks event in New York, New York, September 2008.
Solange Knowles wore an asymmetrical black skirt with a white smiley-face top with ruffled sleeves to perform at the Paper Magazine and Diesel event in New York, New York, November 2008.
Solange Knowles wore a canary-yellow minidress with a colorful crossbody at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2009.
Solange Knowles in a Max Azria ensemble at the Maz Azria Spring 2011 show in New York, New York, September 2010.
Solange Knowles in Gucci at the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in Los Angeles, California, February 2011.
Solange Knowles in a Boxing Kitten crop top with a bright yellow skirt at the Victoria's Secret Swim Collection event in Los Angeles, California, March 2011.
Solange Knowles in Dries Van Noten at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' in New York, New York, May 2011.
Solange Knowles paired a yellow suit with orange nails and natural hair at the Carol's Daughter launch in New York, New York, May 2011.
Solange Knowles in Mulberry at the brand's 40th anniversary celebration in New York, New York, September 2011.
Solange Knowles in Marni at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, New York, June 2012.
Solange Knowles in Bottega Veneta and Just Cavalli at the premiere of Girls Season 2 in New York, New York, January 2013.
Solange Knowles in Emilio Pucci and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 2013.
Solange Knowles in Mia Moretti for Pencey at the Fader Fort during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, March 2013.
Solange Knowles in Kenzo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' in New York, New York, May 2013.
Solange Knowles in Stéphane Rolland couture at the opening ceremony and premiere of The Great Gatsby during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2013.
Solange Knowles in a yellow Christopher Kane ensemble with Acne Studios heels and a Kate Spade bag at the Q&Q launch event in New York, New York, April 2014.
Solange Knowles in 3.1 Phillip Lim at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' in New York, New York, May 2014.
Solange Knowles in Calvin Klein Collection at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, New York, June 2014.
Solange Knowles cut an unexpectedly chic figure—unexpected because she's wearing H&M—for the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 2014.
Solange Knowles in Christian Siriano at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 2015.
Solange Knowles in Naeem Khan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 2015.
Solange Knowles in Balmain at the brand's Fall 2015 show in Paris, France, March 2015.
Solange Knowles in Giles Deacon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'China: Through the Looking Glass' in New York, New York, May 2015.
Solange Knowles in David Laport at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' in New York, New York, May 2016.
Solange Knowles in Creatures of Comfort at the brand's Spring 2017 show in New York, New York, September 2016.
Solange Knowles in Michael Kors at a dinner celebrating the brand's new store opening in London, England, June 2016.
Solange Knowles in Off-White at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York, New York, November 2016.
Solange Knowles in Gucci at the Grammy Awards, where she won her first award, in Los Angeles, California, February 2017.
Solange Knowles in Iris Van Herpen after receiving her first Grammy at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2017.
Solange Knowles in Chloé at the brand's Fall 2017 show—Clare Waight Keller's last for the brand—in Paris, France, March 2017.
Solange Knowles in Thom Browne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Rei Kawakubo: The Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, May 2017.