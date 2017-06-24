Style Evolution

Proof That Solange Knowles Is Deserving of the Title "Style Icon"

Solange Knowles is having quite a moment. Last year, she released her third studio album, A Seat at the Table, to widespread acclaim—and hard won, considering it was released on the same day as the equally anticipated new Bon Iver album. Solange went on to win her her first-ever Grammy at the 2017 award ceremony. Since then, she's demonstrated herself to be a powerful performance artist, has made the rounds at fashion week, put in a welcome appearance, as every year, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala, and she's even made time to Skype with a young fan. Beyoncé's sister is something of a shapeshifter: She's been dressed by, and is a beloved icon of, designers ranging from Gucci to Thom Browne, Chloé to Giles Deacon, pulling off the least forgiving, most avant-garde looks, and even proving you can wear a puffer coat well into May. She's even made her own forays into design with her Saint Heron brand, and is a proud supporter of up-and-coming brands like Phlemuns. On the occasion of the singer's 31st birthday, we look back at her ever-evolving style, from 2001 to today.
1st BET Awards - Arrivals
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Solange Knowles at the first annual BET Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 2001.

SGranitz/Getty Images
Solange Knowles at the Teen Choice Awards in Universal City, California, August 2001.

SGranitz/Getty Images
Solange Knowles coordinated with her sister Beyoncé in black minidresses at the 30th annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 2003.

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Solange Knowles landed on numerous worst-dressed lists for this pink tiered look at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, but the look, which debuted in September 2008, has aged well.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Solange Knowles, wearing a silk minidress, arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards with her sister Beyoncé in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 2007.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Armani Privé at the 5th annual Fashion Rocks event in New York, New York, September 2008.

Rob Loud/Getty Images
Solange Knowles wore an asymmetrical black skirt with a white smiley-face top with ruffled sleeves to perform at the Paper Magazine and Diesel event in New York, New York, November 2008.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Solange Knowles wore a canary-yellow minidress with a colorful crossbody at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2009.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in a Max Azria ensemble at the Maz Azria Spring 2011 show in New York, New York, September 2010.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Gucci at the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in Los Angeles, California, February 2011.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in a Boxing Kitten crop top with a bright yellow skirt at the Victoria's Secret Swim Collection event in Los Angeles, California, March 2011.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Dries Van Noten at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' in New York, New York, May 2011.

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Solange Knowles paired a yellow suit with orange nails and natural hair at the Carol's Daughter launch in New York, New York, May 2011.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Mulberry at the brand's 40th anniversary celebration in New York, New York, September 2011.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Marni at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, New York, June 2012.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Bottega Veneta and Just Cavalli at the premiere of Girls Season 2 in New York, New York, January 2013.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Emilio Pucci and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, February 2013.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Mia Moretti for Pencey at the Fader Fort during the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, March 2013.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Kenzo at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Punk: Chaos to Couture' in New York, New York, May 2013.

Venturelli/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Stéphane Rolland couture at the opening ceremony and premiere of The Great Gatsby during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 2013.

Chance Yeh/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in a yellow Christopher Kane ensemble with Acne Studios heels and a Kate Spade bag at the Q&Q launch event in New York, New York, April 2014.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in 3.1 Phillip Lim at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' in New York, New York, May 2014.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Calvin Klein Collection at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, New York, June 2014.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Solange Knowles cut an unexpectedly chic figure—unexpected because she's wearing H&M—for the MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 2014.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Christian Siriano at the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 2015.

Venturelli/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Naeem Khan at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, February 2015.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Balmain at the brand's Fall 2015 show in Paris, France, March 2015.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Giles Deacon at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'China: Through the Looking Glass' in New York, New York, May 2015.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in David Laport at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology' in New York, New York, May 2016.

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Creatures of Comfort at the brand's Spring 2017 show in New York, New York, September 2016.

David M. Benett/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Michael Kors at a dinner celebrating the brand's new store opening in London, England, June 2016.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Off-White at the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in New York, New York, November 2016.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Gucci at the Grammy Awards, where she won her first award, in Los Angeles, California, February 2017.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Iris Van Herpen after receiving her first Grammy at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 2017.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Chloé at the brand's Fall 2017 show—Clare Waight Keller's last for the brand—in Paris, France, March 2017.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Solange Knowles in Thom Browne at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for 'Rei Kawakubo: The Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, May 2017.

