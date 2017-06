A Celebration of Solange Knowles' Masterfully Eccentric Hair and Makeup on the Red Carpet

Growing up alongside sister Beyoncé and the fashionable Destiny's Child crew, Solange Knowles made her own path as a red carpet risk taker. Throughout the years, the singer and performance artist has evolved into her eccentric and adventurous style, redefining the standards of unconventional beauty. From her ever-changing hairstyles of long braids to natural curls to tousled pixies, Knowles proves she is never afraid to play up her style. And while Knowles may keep her makeup natural with a soft smoky eye and nude lip, the singer also knows when and how to be bold with her geometric cat eyes and vibrant red lips. In honor of Knowles' 31st birthday, here's a look back at her most daring red carpet beauty moments.