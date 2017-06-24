Beauty Evolution

A Celebration of Solange Knowles' Masterfully Eccentric Hair and Makeup on the Red Carpet

Growing up alongside sister Beyoncé and the fashionable Destiny's Child crew, Solange Knowles made her own path as a red carpet risk taker. Throughout the years, the singer and performance artist has evolved into her eccentric and adventurous style, redefining the standards of unconventional beauty. From her ever-changing hairstyles of long braids to natural curls to tousled pixies, Knowles proves she is never afraid to play up her style. And while Knowles may keep her makeup natural with a soft smoky eye and nude lip, the singer also knows when and how to be bold with her geometric cat eyes and vibrant red lips. In honor of Knowles' 31st birthday, here's a look back at her most daring red carpet beauty moments.
2002 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
A young Solange Knowles arrived at the 2002 Billboard Music Awards wearing her highlighted braids with a sleek cat eye.

At the 3rd Annual BET Awards in 2003, Knowles wore her dark brunette locks in a side-parted low ponytail and left her face clean and clear.

Knowles went blonde at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, wearing her hair in loose waves with a copper smoky eye and a glossy lip.

Knowles debuted a fresh pixie cut with a soft smoky eye and a berry pink lip at the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel in 2009.

Performing at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2009, Solange wore a playful, exaggerated electric yellow cat eye.

At the Luca Luca Spring 2011 show, Knowles wore her hair in natural curls with a creamy nude lip.

A the 2011 Costume Institute Gala, Knowles wore a dramatic smoky eye with hair middle-parted in voluminous curls.

At the 22nd annual Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2012, Knowles wore a sleek cat with a creamy, coral lip.

Knowles wore her brushed out shoulder length curls with full bangs at the Essenze Collection Launch Event in New York City in 2012.

Opting for a sleek, middle-parted low bun with a vibrant red lip, Knowles attended the Angel Ball 2012 in New York City.

At a fashion event in New York in 2012, Knowles wore her hair in long braids with a glossy, nude lip.

Wearing her hair in perfectly undone braids with a bold, coral red lip, Knowles attended the release of her Saint Heron compilation album at Opening Ceremony.

At the 2013 Costume Institute Gala, Knowles wore her hair in voluminous natural curls with a charcoal grey smoky eye and a matte nude lip.

Knowles styled her pixie in a slightly undone, edgy style, at the 2014 Costume Institute Gala.

At the H&M Sydney Flagship Store VIP Party in 2015, Knowles wore her hair in brushed out waves with a modern auburn red smoky eye.

Knowles stunned at the 87th Annual Academy Awards in 2015 wearing her hair in soft curls with a dark smoky eye and a matte red lip.

Knowles elevated her sleek up do with playful hair clips while keeping a natural face at the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2016.

Wearing her natural bob in tight curls with an eccentric white eye, the singer attends the Ailey and Jazz 2016 Opening Night Gala.

Wearing her highlighted curls in a playful up do with a sleek, geometric black cat eye, Knowles looked playful and cool at the 59th Grammy Awards.

At the 2017 Costume Institute Gala, Knowles opted for a modern natural look wearing exaggerated brows with a playful highlights of white paint on her jaw and ear.

