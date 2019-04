Sophie Turner Had the Perfect After-Party Outfit For the Latest Game of Thrones Premiere

When you are promoting the final season of the most popular show in the world, chances are you're going to be attending more than one premiere. Such is the case for Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, the true MVPs of the Game Of Thrones promo tour (along with Kit Harington , of course). But after quite a few red carpet appearances, who can blame them for growing tired of gowns and heels? At the Belfast premiere, Turner opted to ditch her Louis Vuitton carpet dress for something a bit more casual at the afterwards: a pair of red vinyl pants and a Dickie's t-shirt. Also this week, fashion and food collided at the Edible Schoolyard NYC’s Spring Benefit, where Bette Midler honored legendary restaurateur, activist and pioneer of the local food movement Alice Waters, and Adam Driver and Keri Russell celebrated the opening of their new Broadway show, Burn This. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.