Party People

Sophie Turner Had the Perfect After-Party Outfit For the Latest Game of Thrones Premiere

When you are promoting the final season of the most popular show in the world, chances are you're going to be attending more than one premiere. Such is the case for Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, the true MVPs of the Game Of Thrones promo tour (along with Kit Harington, of course). But after quite a few red carpet appearances, who can blame them for growing tired of gowns and heels? At the Belfast premiere, Turner opted to ditch her Louis Vuitton carpet dress for something a bit more casual at the afterwards: a pair of red vinyl pants and a Dickie's t-shirt. Also this week, fashion and food collided at the Edible Schoolyard NYC’s Spring Benefit, where Bette Midler honored legendary restaurateur, activist and pioneer of the local food movement Alice Waters, and Adam Driver and Keri Russell celebrated the opening of their new Broadway show, Burn This. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.
Belfast Premiere for Game of Thrones
Jeff Kravitz
1/13

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner at the "Game of Thrones" season finale premiere at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Jeff Kravitz
2/13

Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Carice Van Houten at the "Game of Thrones" season finale premiere at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Bruce Glikas
3/13

Jordan Roth, Anna Wintour, Priyanka Chopra and Huma Abedin pose at the opening night of the play "Burn This" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on April 15, 2019 in New York City.

Jim Spellman
4/13

Adam Driver attends the "Burn This" opening night at Hudson Theatre on April 15, 2019 in New York City.

ELENA OLIVO
5/13

Swizz Beatz and Nick Cave attend the Brooklyn Artists Ball honoring Nick Cave and Bank of America.

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com
6/13

Lauren Jauregui attends Diesel's ‘Hair of the Dog’ Coachella event on Tuesday, April 16th in Los Angeles.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
7/13

Bette Midler attends Edible Schoolyard NYC’s 7th Annual Spring Benefit on April 15, 2019 in New York City.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
8/13

Martha Stewart attends Edible Schoolyard NYC’s 7th Annual Spring Benefit on April 15, 2019 in New York City.

Kelly Taub/BFA.com
9/13

Lily Kwong, Nick Kroll, and Mia Moretti attend the Ruinart Champagne and New Museum dinner on April 15, 2019 in New York City.

Mike Vitelli, Yvonne TNT, & Vikr
10/13

Paige Powell attends Gucci celebrates the launch of photographer Paige Powell’s eponymous book set in New York City.

Brian Ach
11/13

Gemma Chan and Olivia Munn attend the 27th Anniversary Inspiration Awards Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 17, 2019 in New York City.

David X Prutting/BFA.com
12/13

Alina Baikova, Helena Christensen, Carolyn Murphy, and Georgina Chapman at the launch of Staerk Christensen at Dorado Beach, Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Puerto Rico.

Roy Rochlin
13/13

Ed Helms and Disneynature Ambassador Dr. Jane Goodall attend Disneynature's 'PENGUINS' Premiere hosted by The Cinema Society at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 14, 2019 in New York.

Keywords

Sophie Turner