Sophie Turner's Style Evolution, From Girly Teen to Fashion Darling

When Sansa Stark made her Game of Thrones debut, the teen was all about pale, flowing gowns that would not look out of place on a Disney princess. Since then, the character has adapted a far more mature, sensible wardrobe befitting of a warrior-in-training. Sansa's real life counterpart Sophie Turner similarly has had a style transformation of her own since entering Hollywood at just thirteen years-old. In her early years on the red carpet, Turner opted for charmingly girly dresses in muted colors, often relying on different iterations of the LBD. Since, Turner has adopted a much edgier fashion regime, thanks in part to her relationship with Louis Vuitton, which she has worn for countless high profile appearances, including this year's Golden Globe Awards and Met Gala. Here, a look back at the burgeoning style star's most memorable red carpet moments.
Game Of Thrones - DVD premiere
Sophie Turner attends the DVD premiere of Game Of Thrones at Old Vic Tunnels on February 29, 2012 in London, England.

Sophie Turner attends the Elle Style Awards 2013 on February 11, 2013 in London, England.

Sophie Turner arrives to HBO's Game Of Thrones Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 18, 2013 in Hollywood, California.

Sophie Turner attends HBO's Game Of Thrones Season 3 San Francisco Premiere on March 20, 2013 in San Francisco, California.

Sophie Turner attends at the Audi Royal Polo Challenge 2013 at Chester Racecourse on May 29, 2013 in Chester, England.

Sophie Turner at the Game of Thrones season 3 premiere at Cinerama Theater on March 21, 2013 in Seattle, Washington.

Sophie Turner attends the Another Me Photocall during the 8th Rome Film Festival at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 15, 2013 in Rome, Italy.

Sophie Turner attends Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con celebration at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California.

Sophie Turner attends the Another Me Premiere during The 8th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on November 15, 2013 in Rome, Italy.

Sophie Turner attends the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

Sophie Turner arrives at the 20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner attends the Game Of Thrones Season 4 New York premiere at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on March 18, 2014 in New York City.

Sophie Turner attends HBO's Game of Thrones Season 5 Premiere and After Party at the San Francisco Opera House on March 23, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

Sophie Turner attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner attends the Arqiva British Academy Television Awards at Theatre Royal on May 18, 2014 in London, England.

Sophie Turner attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 3, 2014 in London, England.

Sophie Turner attends the Entertainment Weekly's Celebration Honoring The 2016 SAG Awards Nominees held at Chateau Marmont on January 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Sophie Turner attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sophie Turner attends the X-Men: Apocalypse Global Fan Screening at BFI IMAX on May 9, 2016 in London, England.

Sophie Turner arrives at the premiere of HBO's Game of Thrones Season 6 at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 9, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sophie Turner attends the Kineo Diamanti Award Ceremony during the 73rd Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2016 in Venice, Italy.

Sophie Turner arrives at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 5, 2016 in Paris, France.

Sophie Turner attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Sophie Turner arrives at Variety's Celebratory Brunch Event For Awards Nominees Benefiting Motion Picture Television Fund at Cecconi's on January 28, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.

Actress Sophie Turner attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 on March 7, 2017 in Paris, France.

Sophie Turner attends the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England.

Sophie Turner attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner attends "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Resort 2018 show at the Miho Museum on May 14, 2017 in Koka, Japan.

