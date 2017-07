When Sansa Stark made her Game of Thrones debut, the teen was all about pale, flowing gowns that would not look out of place on a Disney princess. Since then, the character has adapted a far more mature, sensible wardrobe befitting of a warrior-in-training. Sansa's real life counterpart Sophie Turner similarly has had a style transformation of her own since entering Hollywood at just thirteen years-old. In her early years on the red carpet, Turner opted for charmingly girly dresses in muted colors, often relying on different iterations of the LBD. Since, Turner has adopted a much edgier fashion regime, thanks in part to her relationship with Louis Vuitton, which she has worn for countless high profile appearances, including this year's Golden Globe Awards and Met Gala . Here, a look back at the burgeoning style star's most memorable red carpet moments.