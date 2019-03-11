Spring's Best Fashion Rises to the Occasion

What's the best way to celebrate the new season's best fashion? According to Grace Coddington, with big hair, one of the industry's most in-demand supermodels, and a moody backdrop to highlight the drama. So that's exactly what Coddington did, alongside model Rianne van Rompaey and photographer Craig McDean, to feature Spring 2019's very best pieces that you'll be coveting this season. And who knew that Burberry's leopard print set or a Michael Kors bikini paired best with a truly over-the-top bouffant? Here, a look at Spring 2019's best fashion.
Prada coat, headband, and bag; Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Photograph by Craig McDean; Styled by Grace Coddington.
Burberry shirt, dress, skirt, and shoes; Bottega Veneta earrings; Prada bag.

Givenchy dress and shoes; Bottega Veneta earrings.

Chloé top, boy shorts, pants, belt, and sandals; Bottega Veneta earrings.

Marc Jacobs coat and gloves; L. Erickson headband; Bottega Veneta earrings; L.L.Bean boots.

Valentino top and pants; L. Erickson headbands; Bottega Veneta earrings; Tabitha Simmons sandals.

Michael Kors Collection bikini; Prada headband; Bottega Veneta earrings; Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Prada shirt, skirt, headband, belt, socks, and bag; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Bottega Veneta earrings.

Valentino dress; Valentino Garavani earrings. Beauty note: Reach new heights. IGK Next Level mist, infused with thickening Nordic cotton extract, amps up volume, while keeping lengths soft to the touch.

Miu Miu dress, bra, necklace, and bag.

Alexander McQueen dress; Bottega Veneta earrings; Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Loewe dress; Mae slippers.

Photograph by Craig McDean; Styled by Grace Coddington. Hair by Orlando Pita for Orlando Pita Play; Makeup by Francelle Daly for Lovecraft Beauty at Art + Commerce. Set design by Piers Hanmer. Model: Rianne van Rompaey at DNA Model Management. Casting by Edward Kim at the Talent Group. Produced by Lauren Preston at PRODn at Art + Commerce; Production Manager: Hanna Corrie at PRODn at Art + Commerce; Photography Assistants: Nick Brinley, Willy Lukaitis, William Cudd, Maru Teppei; Digital Technician: Nicholas Ong; Retouching by Gloss Studio; Set Assistants: Morgan Zvanut, Tony Cecilia; Fashion Assistants: Madeleine Jones, Kristen Mom; Production Assistants: Daniella Fumagalli, Mitch Baker, Brandon Williams, Michael Kramer.
Miu Miu dress, bra, and necklace.

