Spring's Best Fashion Rises to the Occasion

What's the best way to celebrate the new season's best fashion? According to Grace Coddington , with big hair, one of the industry's most in-demand supermodels, and a moody backdrop to highlight the drama. So that's exactly what Coddington did, alongside model Rianne van Rompaey and photographer Craig McDean, to feature Spring 2019's very best pieces that you'll be coveting this season. And who knew that Burberry's leopard print set or a Michael Kors bikini paired best with a truly over-the-top bouffant? Here, a look at Spring 2019's best fashion.