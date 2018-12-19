On Set

How Top Model Rianne Van Rompaey Does a Surfing Road Trip

The fashion world is small, but there's a lot that can go wrong in the making of a fashion image—it can be rare that a shoot will truly feel like a small gathering of intimate friends just playing, even though it often is. So when W's Style Director Sara Moonves and the photographer Colin Dodgson were shooting the Dutch model Rianne van Rompaey, they decided to turn the production into a road trip along the surfer's coast in Japan, something that Moonves and Dodgson had long talked about. They set out in a van with a tiny team to the beaches along the southeast coast of Japan, winding their way from seaside towns like Kamakura and through the Chiba prefecture (where the 2020 Olympics' surfing competitions are said to be held). Although van Rompaey doesn't surf herself (Dodgson does), the light there was striking, and they almost felt like they were holiday. Here, the pictures Moonves captured behind the scenes of the story.
Surfers in Chiba.
Photograph by Sara Moonves.
1/11

Surfers in Chiba.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
2/11

Beautiful Rianne wearing a Balenciaga sweater.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
3/11

Rianne outside the van we drove around Japan in.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
4/11

My amazing assistant Allia on Moriya Beach.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
5/11

Photographer Colin Dodgson and producers Kae Ho and Hiroko Kawasaki from HK Productions at the end of our Japanese adventure.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
6/11

Colin and I on Moriya Beach.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
7/11

Colin on Shidashita Beach where the Olympics will be held.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
8/11

Rianne on Ubara Beach wearing Prada at sunrise.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
9/11

Rianne at Ubara Beach at sunrise.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
10/11

Rianne having a matcha latte in Kanagawa Kamakura.

Photograph by Sara Moonves.
11/11

Colin in our van.

Keywords

Rianne Van Rompaey