How to Do Uniform Dressing In the Year 2019

Uniform dressing typically means one thing: when someone has their go-to look that they stick to time and time again. Think Mark Zuckerberg in his grey hoodies, or Steve Jobs in his black turtleneck (of course, there are also plenty of alternative chic, less tech-y examples, but we're trying to illustrate a point here). But in the year 2019, why not have uniform dressing stand for something else: literally dressing in clothes inspired by military uniforms. The options, after all, are endless: there's Salvatore Ferragamo oversized vests, Alberta Ferretti cargo pants, Versace flight jackets—the list goes on and on. So when it comes to this season, why not make your wardrobe official? Here, spring's best offerings.
Salvatore Ferragamo vest, shirt, and leggings; Rothco shorts; Prada socks and shoes.
Salvatore Ferragamo vest, shirt, and leggings; Rothco shorts; Prada socks and shoes.

Fendi shirt; stylist’s own scarf and pin. Beauty note: Hold steady: Redken Color Extend Magnetics Sulfate-Free Shampoo strengthens hair fibers for a saturated tint that lasts.

Alberta Ferretti jacket and pants; the White Briefs T-shirt; Prada socks and shoes; stylist’s own belt.

Hermès tank and shorts; John Hardy necklace; Tiffany & Co. necklace; Rothco bag from Galaxy Army Navy, New York; Falke socks; Prada shoes; stylist’s own white tank and belt.

Coach 1941 jacket and blouse; Rothco shorts;Tiffany & Co. necklace; Falke socks; Prada shoes; stylist’s own belt.

Dior jacket and fishnet jumpsuit; Rothco shorts; Prada socks and shoes.

Prada top, skirt, socks, and shoes.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, shirt, and brooch; Rothco shorts; Falke socks; Prada shoes; stylist’s own belt and scarf (around shorts).

Versace coat, top, and tights; Rothco shorts; Tiffany & Co. necklace; Falke socks; Prada shoes.

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC sleeveless wet suit and scuba harness; stylist’s own scarf.

Vetements coat and pants; Falke socks; Prada shoes; stylist’s own tank.

Photograph by Theo Sion; Styled by Max Pearmain. Hair by Luke Hersheson for Hershesons at Art + Commerce; Makeup by Hiromi Ueda for Chanel Beauty at Art + Commerce; Manicures for Dior Beauty by Ama Quashie at Streeters. Set design by Andrew Tomlinson at Streeters. Casting by Edward Kim at the Talent Group. Models: Remington Williams at DNA Model Management, Lily Nova at IMG. Produced by Ciara Smith at REP Ltd; Photography Assistants: Peter Carter, Simon Wellington, Albi Gualtieri; Digital Tech: Anna Hendry; Retouching by Hempstead & May; Production Assistant: Claire Green at REP Ltd; Fashion Assistants: Laura Vartiainen, Hugo Lavin; Set Assistant: Louis Toledo.
Max Mara jacket and pants; Carhartt hat; Tiffany & Co. necklace; belt from Galaxy Army Navy, New York; Prada socks and shoes; stylist’s own tank and pin.

