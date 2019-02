How to Do Uniform Dressing In the Year 2019

Uniform dressing typically means one thing: when someone has their go-to look that they stick to time and time again. Think Mark Zuckerberg in his grey hoodies, or Steve Jobs in his black turtleneck (of course, there are also plenty of alternative chic, less tech-y examples, but we're trying to illustrate a point here). But in the year 2019, why not have uniform dressing stand for something else: literally dressing in clothes inspired by military uniforms. The options, after all, are endless: there's Salvatore Ferragamo oversized vests, Alberta Ferretti cargo pants, Versace flight jackets—the list goes on and on. So when it comes to this season, why not make your wardrobe official? Here, spring's best offerings.