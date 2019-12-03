Art School

Inside ICA Miami's Private Dinner for Sterling Ruby

It's hard to think of an American artist more of the moment than Sterling Ruby. His multidisciplinary work captures the tensions of modern life, and his numerous collaborations with designer Raf Simons, at both Dior and Calvin Klein, as well as his own line of clothing, S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA., have made him a boldface name among the fashion crowd. Yet Ruby had not been the subject of a major, comprehensive museum exhibition until the ICA Miami staged a multifloor show that opened last month. To celebrate, W and ICA hosted a private dinner ahead of Art Basel Miami Beach on Monday night at the Soho Beach House. Guests dined on climatically appropriate fare like grilled octopus and key lime pie, and watches by Richard Mille were on display. While the temperature dipped into downright chilly territory (well, for Miami, anyway), it was nothing covering up with a striped beach towel couldn't fix. Here, the best photos from inside the dinner.
[PRIVATE FOR APPROVALS] DINNER CELEBRATING STERLING RUBY : W MAGAZINE AND ICA
Madison McGaw/BFA.com
1/11

Sterling Ruby, Ray Ellen Yarkin, and Barbara Herzberg attend the ICA dinner for Sterling Ruby at Soho Beach House.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
2/11

Kaylie Schiff and Sonja Mauro.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
3/11

Tyler Britt, Andreas Gegner, and Franziska Von Hasselbach.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
4/11

Cris Hinson, Maky Hinson, Marta Fontolan, and James Linden.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
5/11

A Richard Mille watch on display.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
6/11

Dr. Sidney Stern and guests.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
7/11

Guests attend the ICA dinner for Sterling Ruby at Soho Beach House.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
8/11

Alex Gartenfeld, Andre Sakhai, and Marc Lotenberg.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
9/11

Serena Cattaneo Adorno, Leta Grzan, and Azzurra Alliata.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
10/11

Alex Gartenfeld gives a speech.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
11/11

Amber Estabrook, Isaac Joseph, Magali Arriola, and Danielle Ryan.

Keywords

Sterling RubyICAArt School