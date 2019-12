Inside ICA Miami's Private Dinner for Sterling Ruby

It's hard to think of an American artist more of the moment than Sterling Ruby . His multidisciplinary work captures the tensions of modern life, and his numerous collaborations with designer Raf Simons , at both Dior and Calvin Klein, as well as his own line of clothing, S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA., have made him a boldface name among the fashion crowd. Yet Ruby had not been the subject of a major, comprehensive museum exhibition until the ICA Miami staged a multifloor show that opened last month. To celebrate, W and ICA hosted a private dinner ahead of Art Basel Miami Beach on Monday night at the Soho Beach House. Guests dined on climatically appropriate fare like grilled octopus and key lime pie, and watches by Richard Mille were on display. While the temperature dipped into downright chilly territory (well, for Miami, anyway), it was nothing covering up with a striped beach towel couldn't fix. Here, the best photos from inside the dinner.