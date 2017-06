The Spirit of Youth is Thriving on the Streets of London Fashion Week Men's

The general consensus in the aftermath of the British election is that young people ruled the day, using their vote as a referendum on Brexit to badly hobble Theresa May 's leadership. The truth is the spirit of youth has always been alive and well in the U.K., and nowhere is that more evident than on the streets of London during fashion week. Now, as the Spring 2018 men's shows kick off in the British capital, England's dandies, freaks and geeks take the streets by storm to show off both classic British tailoring and motifs, but also the normcore aesthetic of the rising ruling fashion class.