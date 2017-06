Your Official Summer Mood Board Courtesy of These Wanderlust Pictures from W

Summer 2017 is officially here. Welcome to three months of pink wine, rooftop hangouts, and plenty of Carly Rae Jepsen songs. The weather is heating up, too, which means it's time for that quarterly Instagram nodding to the new season. Not sure of what to post? Look no further than the pages of W, which has long been celebrating the summertime with surf, sand, and plenty of gorgeous models. Feeling steamy? Go for Carolyn Murphy clad in steamy metallic for April 2012's "Gold Digger." Ready for a beach selfie? Look no further than Selena Gomez 's cover story from the March 2016 issue. Or, if you are at a loss, you can't go wrong with just about anything starring Anna Ewers , whose tousled waves and sun-kissed tan make her the ultimate summer babe. For more inspiration for your summer mood board, click through.