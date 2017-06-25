Best of Instagram

How to Do Summer Glamour like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss and Zendaya

With summer in full swing, our favorite A-listers show off how to do summer glam the right way. These models and actresses prove that a sleek up do or a modern smoky eye can be the ultimate finishing touch to any look. Singer Jennifer Lopez and model Emily Ratajkowski accessorized their natural looks with chic sunglasses and oversized headbands. Model trio Carolyn Murphy, Joan Smalls and Hilary Rhoda kept it simple with an elegant up do, while models Candice Swanepoel and Jasmine Sanders rocked beachy, mermaid waves. Supermodel Kate Moss and singer Zendaya wore their hair in sleek styles, while models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid went for playful up dos. Here, a closer look at the best 10 beauty moments of the week.
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez paired her sleek low pony with a light contour on the cheekbones, a glossy nude lip, and a killer pair of sunglasses.
Photo by @jlo
Photo by @golden_barbie
Model Jasmine Sanders rocked her naturally tousled curly hair with a taupe smoky eye and a nude lip.

Photo by @emrata
Model Emily Ratajkowski did vacation glam right, pairing her subtle smoky eye and nude lip with a chic, oversized headband.

Photo by @joansmalls
Supermodels Carolyn Murphy, Joan Smalls and Hilary Rhoda all posed wearing their hair in swept back up dos with taupe smoky eyes and pink lips.

Photo by @cgonzalezbeauty
Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel looked radient with luminous skin as she shows off her long, mermaid-esque beachy waves.

Photo by @bellahadid
Model Bella Hadid posed wearing her brunette locks middle-parted in long French braids with a glossy berry lip.

Photo by @hungvanngo
Makeup artist Hung Vanngo and crew posed with supermodel Kate Moss, as she wore a dramatic cat eye with a sleek up do.

Photo by @Zendaya
For singer Zendaya, it's all about the glow. The actress looked radiant with luminous, sun-kissed skin with a sleek, wet waves.

Photo by @cwoodhair
Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver shows off how to perfectly wear a tousled high pony with dewy skin and a nude pink lip.

Photo by @kendalljenner
Model Kendall Jenner posed wearing her hair in a playful up do with bold brows, sun-kissed skin and a pink nude lip.

