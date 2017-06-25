How to Do Summer Glamour like Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss and Zendaya

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez paired her sleek low pony with a light contour on the cheekbones, a glossy nude lip, and a killer pair of sunglasses.
Model Jasmine Sanders rocked her naturally tousled curly hair with a taupe smoky eye and a nude lip.
Model Emily Ratajkowski did vacation glam right, pairing her subtle smoky eye and nude lip with a chic, oversized headband.
Supermodels Carolyn Murphy, Joan Smalls and Hilary Rhoda all posed wearing their hair in swept back up dos with taupe smoky eyes and pink lips.
Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel looked radient with luminous skin as she shows off her long, mermaid-esque beachy waves.
Model Bella Hadid posed wearing her brunette locks middle-parted in long French braids with a glossy berry lip.
Makeup artist Hung Vanngo and crew posed with supermodel Kate Moss, as she wore a dramatic cat eye with a sleek up do.
For singer Zendaya, it's all about the glow. The actress looked radiant with luminous, sun-kissed skin with a sleek, wet waves.
Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver shows off how to perfectly wear a tousled high pony with dewy skin and a nude pink lip.
Model Kendall Jenner posed wearing her hair in a playful up do with bold brows, sun-kissed skin and a pink nude lip.