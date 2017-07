Pair Your Bikini With Summer's Earthy Jewelry Trend

The best summer jewelry to wear on the beach should speak to the destination you're traveling to. While jangling gold bangles and oversized hoops may work for some, if you're off to the shores of Ibiza and Puglia, or even if you're headed to a lakeside retreat in Upstate New York, opt for something more earthy and natural. Céline and fashion-favorite jewelry brand Agmes offered up chic pearl necklaces and earrings that have a found quality to them, while CVC Stones is the go-to for a pendant necklace that combines natural occurring stones with delicate diamonds, making it a perfect beach to dinner accessory. In the spirit of being one with nature this holiday, try Sophie Buhai 's carved wood bangle or a seashell necklace from Prada. For those who want to make more of a statement, or are off to Greece, and in need of a pop of blue to complement Santorini's shoreline, opt for what we're calling the new chandelier; it's colorful, it's sculptural, and it doesn't remind you of the chandelier earring from a decade ago. Here, some of summer's best jewelry.