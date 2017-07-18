Pair Your Bikini With Summer's Earthy Jewelry Trend

Agmes NYC Elsa chic drop earrings with unique pearls and textured gold Vermeil metal, and sterling silver post handmade in NYC, $740, agmes.com.
Ileana Makri fringe necklace with 17 baguette white diamonds set in 18k yellow gold and polished sterling silver flexible snake chain, $4,745, barneys.com.
Annie Costello Brown handcrafted geometric 'Pompom' statement earrings in vibrant blue oxidized brass, $220, netaporter.com.
Celine Baroque necklace with cultured pearl studded with agate on black leather cord and silver brass chain, $1400, celine.com.
Sophie Buhai unique and elegant hand-carved maple wood, custom made Hepworth oversized statement bangle made in Los Angeles, $750, sophiebuhai.com.
CVC Stones handcrafted Systema Solar necklace with brown and light grey stone pendant studded with nine round white diamonds on an elongated cable chain, $3,640, barneys.com.
Mizuki elegant and versatile earrings with Baroque freshwater pearls with 0.02-carats of shimmering diamonds on 14k gold hook fastening, $490, netaporter.com.
Foundrae hand-made extended 5 PT clip chain gold bracelet with all five core tenets Strength, Dream, Protection, and Wholeness charms, $10,050, foundrae.com.
Natalie Schreckenberg custom made hand crafted Mira Earrings with Red jasper and onyx cast set in sterling silver, $200, nsjewelry.tictail.com](http://nsjewelry.tictail.com/product/mira-earring).
Pamela Love one-of-a-kind Large Stratum necklace with elongated, square silver "bridge" layered over a natural Savannah Jasper cabochon stone pendant on polished sterling silver flexible snake, $400, barneys.com.