Ultimate Guide

Pair Your Bikini With Summer's Earthy Jewelry Trend

The best summer jewelry to wear on the beach should speak to the destination you're traveling to. While jangling gold bangles and oversized hoops may work for some, if you're off to the shores of Ibiza and Puglia, or even if you're headed to a lakeside retreat in Upstate New York, opt for something more earthy and natural. Céline and fashion-favorite jewelry brand Agmes offered up chic pearl necklaces and earrings that have a found quality to them, while CVC Stones is the go-to for a pendant necklace that combines natural occurring stones with delicate diamonds, making it a perfect beach to dinner accessory. In the spirit of being one with nature this holiday, try Sophie Buhai's carved wood bangle or a seashell necklace from Prada. For those who want to make more of a statement, or are off to Greece, and in need of a pop of blue to complement Santorini's shoreline, opt for what we're calling the new chandelier; it's colorful, it's sculptural, and it doesn't remind you of the chandelier earring from a decade ago. Here, some of summer's best jewelry.
and
Credit
WAMELIAGRAY_3561.jpg
Amelia Gray Hamlin wears a Hermès swimsuit, $530, hermes.com; Trademark earrings, $298, trade-mark.com; Prada necklace, $1,020, prada.com. Photo by Adrian Mesko, styled by Nora Milch. Hair by Takashi Yusa at Melbourne Artists Management; makeup by Rommy Najor at SEE Management. Photo assistant: Miroslav Parushev. Fashion assistant: Colin Summers.
1/11
2/11

Agmes NYC Elsa chic drop earrings with unique pearls and textured gold Vermeil metal, and sterling silver post handmade in NYC, $740, agmes.com.

3/11

Ileana Makri fringe necklace with 17 baguette white diamonds set in 18k yellow gold and polished sterling silver flexible snake chain, $4,745, barneys.com.

4/11

Annie Costello Brown handcrafted geometric 'Pompom' statement earrings in vibrant blue oxidized brass, $220, netaporter.com.

Celine Baroque necklace with cultured pearl studded with agate on black leather cord and silver brass chain, $1400, celine.com.
5/11

Celine Baroque necklace with cultured pearl studded with agate on black leather cord and silver brass chain, $1400, celine.com.

6/11

Sophie Buhai unique and elegant hand-carved maple wood, custom made Hepworth oversized statement bangle made in Los Angeles, $750, sophiebuhai.com.

7/11

CVC Stones handcrafted Systema Solar necklace with brown and light grey stone pendant studded with nine round white diamonds on an elongated cable chain, $3,640, barneys.com.

8/11

Mizuki elegant and versatile earrings with Baroque freshwater pearls with 0.02-carats of shimmering diamonds on 14k gold hook fastening, $490, netaporter.com.

9/11

Foundrae hand-made extended 5 PT clip chain gold bracelet with all five core tenets Strength, Dream, Protection, and Wholeness charms, $10,050, foundrae.com.

10/11

Natalie Schreckenberg custom made hand crafted Mira Earrings with Red jasper and onyx cast set in sterling silver, $200, nsjewelry.tictail.com](http://nsjewelry.tictail.com/product/mira-earring).

11/11

Pamela Love one-of-a-kind Large Stratum necklace with elongated, square silver "bridge" layered over a natural Savannah Jasper cabochon stone pendant on polished sterling silver flexible snake, $400, barneys.com.

Keywords

NecklaceJewelryShopping Guide