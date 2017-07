Looking for a remedy for sun burns, melted makeup, and a flushed complexion? We have your answer: refreshing facial mists. While it may seem like an unnecessary addition to an already full makeup bag , weare making the case that it's a must-have all summer long. The best facial mists come in a variety of forms, from calming floral lavender and jasmine scented sprays, to plant-based aloe and coconut mists--so there's a spray for everyone. (And, as an added bonus, they are travel-friendly , as well.) Here, a guide to the best facial mists to keep you cool this summer, when you can't jump into a pool.