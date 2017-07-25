Perfect 10

10 Refreshing Facial Mists to Help You Stay Cool this Summer

Looking for a remedy for sun burns, melted makeup, and a flushed complexion? We have your answer: refreshing facial mists. While it may seem like an unnecessary addition to an already full makeup bag, weare making the case that it's a must-have all summer long. The best facial mists come in a variety of forms, from calming floral lavender and jasmine scented sprays, to plant-based aloe and coconut mists--so there's a spray for everyone. (And, as an added bonus, they are travel-friendly, as well.) Here, a guide to the best facial mists to keep you cool this summer, when you can't jump into a pool.
This mist is a summer twist on a a cult favorite, thanks to added coconut and aloe leaf which help to reduce redness and restore moisture to skin. Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist, $32, sephora.com
Keep dry summer skin soothe and soft with this refreshing thermal water spray.

Avène Thermal Spring Water, $14, bluemercury.com

Infused with an alluring rosemary, mint, and rose scent, this mist will instantly revitalize dull skin with a single spray.

Caudalíe, $49, caudalie.com

Increase skin-cell respiration and help protect skin from harmful environmental factors, while maintaining a dewy glow with this spray.

Kiehl's Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist, $27, bergdorfgoodman.com

This rose water spray will leave your skin super hydrated, and it looks so chic.

Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe Edition, $65, jurlique.com

This chic and minimal lightweight spray is infused with dandelion extracts to deliver a dewy, heavenly glow.

lilah b. Aglow Face Mist, $48, neimanmarcus.com

Give skin a midday revival with a soothing and calming jasmine spray.

May Lindstrom The Jasmine Garden, $70, maylindstrom.com

Inspired by the Queen Elizabeth of Hungary, this purifying spray counts intoxicating orange blossom, rose and sage amongst its scents.

Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist, $90, nordstrom.com

This mist has a lightweight and oil-free formula that will instantly revitalize and plump up skin in a single spray.

Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence, $89, tataharperskincare.com

Add the finishing touches to your beauty look with Tatcha's silky and lightweight spray that delivers the ultimate dewy glow.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist, $48, sephora.com

