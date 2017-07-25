This mist is a summer twist on a a cult favorite, thanks to added coconut and aloe leaf which help to reduce redness and restore moisture to skin.
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist, $32, sephora.com
Keep dry summer skin soothe and soft with this refreshing thermal water spray.
Avène Thermal Spring Water, $14, bluemercury.com
Infused with an alluring rosemary, mint, and rose scent, this mist will instantly revitalize dull skin with a single spray.
Caudalíe, $49, caudalie.com
Increase skin-cell respiration and help protect skin from harmful environmental factors, while maintaining a dewy glow with this spray.
Kiehl's Cactus Flower & Tibetan Ginseng Hydrating Mist, $27, bergdorfgoodman.com
This rose water spray will leave your skin super hydrated, and it looks so chic.
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense Deluxe Edition, $65, jurlique.com
This chic and minimal lightweight spray is infused with dandelion extracts to deliver a dewy, heavenly glow.
lilah b. Aglow Face Mist, $48, neimanmarcus.com
Give skin a midday revival with a soothing and calming jasmine spray.
May Lindstrom The Jasmine Garden, $70, maylindstrom.com
Inspired by the Queen Elizabeth of Hungary, this purifying spray counts intoxicating orange blossom, rose and sage amongst its scents.
This mist has a lightweight and oil-free formula that will instantly revitalize and plump up skin in a single spray.
Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence, $89, tataharperskincare.com
Add the finishing touches to your beauty look with Tatcha's silky and lightweight spray that delivers the ultimate dewy glow.