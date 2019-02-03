27 High Fashion Takes On the Bowl Cut Hair Style, In Honor of Super Bowl Sunday

Photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2014.
Photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé for W Magazine, March 2013.
Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K for W Magazine, September 2012.
Joan Smalls photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, June 2013.
Photographed by Catherine Servel and styled by Akari Endo-Gaut for W Magazine, January 2016.
Lindsey Wixson and Daphne Groeneveld photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2011.
Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Best Performances 2014.
Penélope Cruz photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2012.
Liya Kebede photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, June 2013.
Lily Cole photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, February 2008.
Sam Rollinson photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Jane How for W Magazine, March 2014.
Lara Stone photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Melanie Ward for W Magazine, September 2014.
Naomi Campbell photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, June 2006.
Photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo for W Magazine, March 2011.
Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, January 2007.
Photographed by Emma Tempest and styled by Michelle Cameron for W Magazine, October 2015.
Naomi Campbell photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, October 2014.
Marion Cotillard photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K. for W Magazine, December 2012.
Photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2013.
Photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, April 2013.
Zendaya photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Paul Cavaco for W Magazine, April 2016.
Sasha Pivovarova photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, September 2009.
Rihanna photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2010.
Irina Shayk photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, October 2016.
Sanaa Lathan photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2017.
Photographed by Collier Schorr and styled by Jacob K. for W Magazine, September 2017
Photo by Richard Burbridge and styled by Felicia Garcia-Rivera for W Magazine, November 2014.