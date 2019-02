27 High Fashion Takes On the Bowl Cut Hair Style, In Honor of Super Bowl Sunday

The concept of the "Super Bowl" extends beyond football , and into the realm of the cosmetic. The "bowl cut" style may be a bit retro, but of course just about every trend that was popular in the '80s and '90s has come back around, and hairstyles are no exception. Besides, there are so many variations and interpretations of the style that allow plenty of room for the individual to put their own spin on things. You can go the classic route, with each strand of hair sticking out evenly around your head, or you can leave some length at the back and shorten things up on the front end closer to your face to give yourself more of a page boy inspired look. Now, we're not exactly saying you need to spend this Super Bowl Sunday with a literal bowl around your head and a pair of scissors in hand, but if you feel the urge to make a change to your appearance by giving yourself a bowl cut, these are the styles taken straight of the pages of W that should inspire you to make the cut.