Mood Board

27 High Fashion Takes On the Bowl Cut Hair Style, In Honor of Super Bowl Sunday

The concept of the "Super Bowl" extends beyond football, and into the realm of the cosmetic. The "bowl cut" style may be a bit retro, but of course just about every trend that was popular in the '80s and '90s has come back around, and hairstyles are no exception. Besides, there are so many variations and interpretations of the style that allow plenty of room for the individual to put their own spin on things. You can go the classic route, with each strand of hair sticking out evenly around your head, or you can leave some length at the back and shorten things up on the front end closer to your face to give yourself more of a page boy inspired look. Now, we're not exactly saying you need to spend this Super Bowl Sunday with a literal bowl around your head and a pair of scissors in hand, but if you feel the urge to make a change to your appearance by giving yourself a bowl cut, these are the styles taken straight of the pages of W that should inspire you to make the cut.
Photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2014.
1/27

Photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2014.

2/27

Photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé for W Magazine, March 2013.

3/27

Kristen McMenamy photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K for W Magazine, September 2012.

4/27

Joan Smalls photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, June 2013.

5/27

Photographed by Catherine Servel and styled by Akari Endo-Gaut for W Magazine, January 2016.

6/27

Lindsey Wixson and Daphne Groeneveld photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2011.

7/27

Jennifer Lawrence photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, Best Performances 2014.

8/27

Penélope Cruz photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, September 2012.

9/27

Liya Kebede photographed by Mikael Jansson and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, June 2013.

10/27

Lily Cole photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, February 2008.

11/27

Sam Rollinson photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Jane How for W Magazine, March 2014.

12/27

Lara Stone photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Melanie Ward for W Magazine, September 2014.

13/27

Naomi Campbell photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, June 2006.

14/27

Photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Olivier Rizzo for W Magazine, March 2011.

15/27

Photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, January 2007.

16/27

Photographed by Emma Tempest and styled by Michelle Cameron for W Magazine, October 2015.

17/27

Naomi Campbell photographed by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, October 2014.

18/27

Marion Cotillard photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K. for W Magazine, December 2012.

19/27

Photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2013.

20/27

Photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, April 2013.

21/27

Zendaya photographed by Willy Vanderperre and styled by Paul Cavaco for W Magazine, April 2016.

22/27

Sasha Pivovarova photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, September 2009.

23/27

Rihanna photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, February 2010.

24/27

Irina Shayk photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, October 2016.

25/27

Sanaa Lathan photographed by Alasdair McLellan and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2017.

26/27

Photographed by Collier Schorr and styled by Jacob K. for W Magazine, September 2017

27/27

Photo by Richard Burbridge and styled by Felicia Garcia-Rivera for W Magazine, November 2014.

Keywords

Bowl CutHairHairstylesMood Board