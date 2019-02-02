Super Bowl

21 Ways to Watch the Super Bowl in Style

Football isn't everyone's cup of tea, but that's no reason to miss out on the biggest game of the season. (After all, there's no interest in sports required to tune into the halftime show, while unfortunately sans Cardi B—or inspect which player is wearing the tightest pants.) So, fret not if you're yards away from Kris Jenner's level last year, when she got so frenzied about the Super Bowl that she broke Chrissy Teigen's coffee table. But seeing as there will be pretty much no avoiding the game this Sunday, why not give just a bit of team spirit a go? Besides, looking the part is easier than you may think: there's no need to skimp on style when channeling your inner athlete. Allow those who've done so in the pages of W over the years inspire you, here.
If you’re going all out
Photographed by Roe Ethridge, styled by Marie Chaix; W Magazine November 2011.
If you’re going all out.Game On” photographed by Roe Ethridge, styled by Marie Chaix; W Magazine November 2011.

If you like the Patriots, but also Proenza.Techno Gym” photographed by Christian MacDonald, styled by Lindsey Frugier; W Magazine July 2014.

Steven Klein
If you love spectator sports. Photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson, for W Magazine, September 2009.

If you’re just in it for the snacks.Brink of Hysteria” photographed by Roe Ethridge, styled by Avena Gallagher; W Magazine November 2014.

Steven Klein
If you work hard, play hard in heels. Photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson, for W Magazine, October 2008.

Steven Klein
If you're all about warming up. Madonna photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, November 2012.

Billy Kidd
If you'd prefer to sit this one out. Photographed by Billy Kidd and styled by Lindsey Frugier for W Magazine, March 2014.

If you’ve been looking for a place to wear that PVC visor.Reverse Commute” photographed by Sharif Hamza, styled by Giovanna Battaglia; W Magazine November 2011.

If you think the Super Bowl is banal, plus.Banal Plus” photographed by Craig McDean, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine August 2014.

If you’re totally psyched for the puppy bowl.Kiss the Sky” photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White; W Magazine August 2008.

If you’re fast, and chic.Fast and Chic: Sporty Spice” photographed by Tom Munro, styled by Giovanna Battaglia; W Magazine February 2013.

If you’re not here to make friends.Game On” photographed by Roe Ethridge, styled by Marie Chaix; W Magazine November 2011.

If you’re going to Kate’s.Super Normal Super Models” photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine September 2014.

Willy Vanderperre
If winning comes easy to you.Spring Awakening” photographed by Willy Vanderperre, styled by Olivier Rizzo; W Magazine January 2011.

Steven Klein
If you were born to be coach. Photo by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson. W's September 2009 Issue.

Steven Klein
If you prefer to watch from the sidelines. Photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Karl Templer for W Magazine, October 2007.

Tom Munro
If you're just here to dance. Photographed by Tom Munro, styled by Giovanna Battaglia, for W Magazine, February 2013.

Emma Summerton
If you're an '80s workout diva on the inside. Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Giovanna Battaglia for W Magazine, June/July 2013.

Venetia Scott
If your favorite part is the bootie shorts. Jean Campbell photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, July 2016.

Experts only. Photo by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson. W's September 2009 Issue.

Willy Vanderperre
If your squad is essential. Photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, September 2010.

