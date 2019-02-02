21 Ways to Watch the Super Bowl in Style

If you’re going all out. “Game On” photographed by Roe Ethridge, styled by Marie Chaix; W Magazine November 2011.
If you like the Patriots, but also Proenza. “Techno Gym” photographed by Christian MacDonald, styled by Lindsey Frugier; W Magazine July 2014.
If you love spectator sports. Photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson, for W Magazine, September 2009.
If you’re just in it for the snacks. “Brink of Hysteria” photographed by Roe Ethridge, styled by Avena Gallagher; W Magazine November 2014.
If you work hard, play hard in heels. Photographed by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson, for W Magazine, October 2008.
If you're all about warming up. Madonna photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, November 2012.
If you'd prefer to sit this one out. Photographed by Billy Kidd and styled by Lindsey Frugier for W Magazine, March 2014.
If you’ve been looking for a place to wear that PVC visor. “Reverse Commute” photographed by Sharif Hamza, styled by Giovanna Battaglia; W Magazine November 2011.
If you think the Super Bowl is banal, plus. “Banal Plus” photographed by Craig McDean, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine August 2014.
If you’re totally psyched for the puppy bowl. “Kiss the Sky” photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, styled by Alex White; W Magazine August 2008.
If you’re fast, and chic. “Fast and Chic: Sporty Spice” photographed by Tom Munro, styled by Giovanna Battaglia; W Magazine February 2013.
If you’re not here to make friends. “Game On” photographed by Roe Ethridge, styled by Marie Chaix; W Magazine November 2011.
If you’re going to Kate’s. “Super Normal Super Models” photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, styled by Edward Enninful; W Magazine September 2014.
If winning comes easy to you. “Spring Awakening” photographed by Willy Vanderperre, styled by Olivier Rizzo; W Magazine January 2011.
If you were born to be coach. Photo by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson. W's September 2009 Issue.
If you prefer to watch from the sidelines. Photographed by Steven Klein and styled by Karl Templer for W Magazine, October 2007.
If you're just here to dance. Photographed by Tom Munro, styled by Giovanna Battaglia, for W Magazine, February 2013.
If you're an '80s workout diva on the inside. Photographed by Emma Summerton and styled by Giovanna Battaglia for W Magazine, June/July 2013.
If your favorite part is the bootie shorts. Jean Campbell photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, July 2016.
Experts only. Photo by Steven Klein, styled by Camilla Nickerson. W's September 2009 Issue.
If your squad is essential. Photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, September 2010.