21 Ways to Watch the Super Bowl in Style

Football isn't everyone's cup of tea, but that's no reason to miss out on the biggest game of the season. (After all, there's no interest in sports required to tune into the halftime show, while unfortunately sans Cardi B —or inspect which player is wearing the tightest pants.) So, fret not if you're yards away from Kris Jenner's level last year, when she got so frenzied about the Super Bowl that she broke Chrissy Teigen's coffee table. But seeing as there will be pretty much no avoiding the game this Sunday, why not give just a bit of team spirit a go? Besides, looking the part is easier than you may think: there's no need to skimp on style when channeling your inner athlete. Allow those who've done so in the pages of W over the years inspire you, here.