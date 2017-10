Supreme After Dark: Go Inside the Beloved Streetwear Brand's Late Night Brooklyn Bash

Considering that the line at Supreme's SoHo, New York storefront can usually be seen snaking down the block on Lafayette Street on any average weekend afternoon, rivaling the crowd of coffee aficionados outside its neighbor, La Colombe, it's stunning that the streetwear brand took this long to open a second New York City outpost. But Supreme did finally stake a claim to a piece of Williamsburg real estate, inaugurating its new Brooklyn outpost—just its third storefront in the United States—with a blowout party complete with a skating bowl, where the actual pros among the guests took turns showing off for the admiring crowd. Also in attendance were photographer and Gucci muse Petra Collins , basketball star Amar'e Stoudemire, football player Victor Cruz, and designer Heron Preston , as well as Supreme founder James Jebbia, the godfather of the hypebeasts. Take a look at what goes on inside Supreme after the lights are turned out and the doors locked up, here.