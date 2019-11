Tbilisi Fashion Week, under the sponsorship of Mercedes-Benz, is back for another edition . (Additionally: in true testament to the city's ever-growing status as a design hot spot , the Georgian capital will also play host to a second round of shows in the coming weeks). Per usual, it only took a matter of hours to establish that when it comes to street style , the cool kids of Tbilisi are not messing around in regards to innovative, eye-catching fashion. Let the city's trendsetters serve as inspiration for you're fall wardrobe updates, too—particularly if you've been thinking about picking up a new outerwear piece (the jackets in Tbilisi, so far, are excellent). After Tbilisi Fashion Week's first day, show-goers have stepped out in pretty much every outerwear option you can think of, from bombers to belted leather iterations to motorcycle jackets to quilted puffers to a statement PVC-built riff on a trench. Here, see our exclusive Tbilisi street style photos, photographed by Adam Katz Sindig.