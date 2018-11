Two months after it kicked off in New York, the spring 2019 season is still going strong, having just made its way to Tbilisi Fashion Week, in Georgia. Formerly the home of Balenciaga and Vetements designer Demna Gvasalia , the country's capital has been steadily growing in, well, capital when it comes to the fashion industry , thanks to up-and-coming designers who've followed in Gvasalia's footsteps like George Keburia and Irakli Rusadze, of the Bella Hadid-approved label Situationist . As usual, though, the cool kids of Tbilisi have practically stolen the show from them with their street style since the very start of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Even their hair looks—which have so far ranged from a messy bun with chopsticks to scarlet red space buns to a half-black, half-bright yellow pixie cut—are attention-hogging. And while a cigarette has definitely been the most popular accessory so far, with snake motifs a close second, there have also been a SpongeBob phone case and orange-tinted flame glasses—as well as of, of course, the clothes that they went along with. See some of the best looks to take the streets so far, here.