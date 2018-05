Tbilisi Street Style Proves That '90s Looks Are Here to Stay

An assortment of very '90s-inspired threads worn by the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week attendees in Tbilisi prove that, no matter how much time passes in the new millennium, fashion and style influences from the '90s aren't going anywhere soon. Underneath the sunny skies of Tbilisi, and in between the Fall/Winter 2018 shows, the street-style stars of Georgia's very own capital of cool boasted a number of nostalgic looks—some of which incorporated see-through fanny packs and totes, chunky sneakers, and color-blocked sweatsuits. Of course fishnets, chains, and graphic t-shirts (screen printed with branding from bands like Iron Maiden or movie posters of the 1990 Julia Roberts classic, Pretty Woman) also made the cut for the most stylish crews in Eastern Europe, and a few neon accessories and accents completed the looks. Here, the best '90s looks captured from the streets of Tbilisi.