The Most Stylish Sister Models, from Kate and Lottie Moss to Delilah Belle and Amelia Grey Hamlin

When it comes to the modeling world these days, it would appear that two is better than one. Whether on the catwalk or out at the hottest parties, sisters have taken over the fashion realm, proving that good style sometimes really is in the genes. There is, of course, Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are individually taking over the industry one ad campaign at a time, and style mavens in their own right thanks to daring street style ensembles. It-Brits Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse have both made the transition from model to actress—each with an action film out this summer, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and The Bad Batch, respectively—as their siblings, Poppy and Immy, have followed suit. Speaking of Brits, the ultimate London icon, Kate Moss, now has her own mini-me on the scene, with Lottie Moss increasingly popping up on the red carpets and in the pages of magazines. Today, Delilah Belle Hamlin's little sister, Amelia Grey, signed with IMG, indicating the trend is nowhere near slowing down. Here, a look at some of the most stylish sister modeling duos.
Gigi and Bella Hadid leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 2016.
Gigi and Bella Hadid

Gigi and Bella Hadid leaving the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 2016.

Kate and Lottie Moss

Kate and Lottie Moss attend the Topshop Unique show at London Fashion Week Fall 2014 in London, England, February 2014.

Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin attend Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber host Best Buddies Mother's Day Brunch in Malibu.

Taylor Hill and Mackinley Hill arrive at the Louis Vuitton's Dinner for the Launch of Bags by Artist Jeff Koons at Musee du Louvre

Dree and Langley Fox Hemingway

Langley Fox and Dree Hemingway attend Love Magazine’s Miu Miu Fashion Week party in London, England, September 2015.

Poppy and Cara Delevingne

Poppy and Cara Delevigne at a the Love Magazine Christmas party in London, England, December 2015.

Suki and Immy Waterhouse

Immy Waterhouse and Suki Waterhouse attend the Sonia Rykiel show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, March 2016.

Elizabeth and Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May and Elizabeth Jagger attend Berlin Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, July 2011.

Ruby Aldridge and Lily Aldridge attend the 2016 World Of Children Awards ceremony.

Ruth Bell and May Bell outside the Dior show at Musee Rodin on September 30, 2016.

Edie Campbell and Olympia Campbell attend the Joe Sweeney: "Take Away" Private View at The Cob Gallery.

