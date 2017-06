The Most Stylish Sister Models, from Kate and Lottie Moss to Delilah Belle and Amelia Grey Hamlin

When it comes to the modeling world these days, it would appear that two is better than one. Whether on the catwalk or out at the hottest parties, sisters have taken over the fashion realm, proving that good style sometimes really is in the genes. There is, of course, Bella and Gigi Hadid, who are individually taking over the industry one ad campaign at a time, and style mavens in their own right thanks to daring street style ensembles . It-Brits Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse have both made the transition from model to actress—each with an action film out this summer, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and The Bad Batch, respectively—as their siblings, Poppy and Immy, have followed suit. Speaking of Brits, the ultimate London icon, Kate Moss, now has her own mini-me on the scene, with Lottie Moss increasingly popping up on the red carpets and in the pages of magazines. Today, Delilah Belle Hamlin's little sister, Amelia Grey , signed with IMG, indicating the trend is nowhere near slowing down. Here, a look at some of the most stylish sister modeling duos.