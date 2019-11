It's no spoiler to say that season 3 of The Crown , which sees Olivia Colman take over for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II, begins with the monarch reflecting upon her age. But her jealousy of Princess Margaret in episode 2, Margaretology, is about much more than the fact that her younger sister, played by a no-holds-barred Helena Bonham Carter, isn't pushing 40 just yet; even Prince Phillip can't help but comment that some Windsors are "dull," and some are "dazzling," when Margaret converts a number of Americans into so-called "Margaretologists" during her apparently glamorous 1964 royal tour of the U.S.—no matter that the Queen is well aware that the status of Margaret's relationship with her husband, Lord Snowdon, is less than ideal. Not that you'd know it from The Crown, but the royals' tour of America that year was less than ideal, too: Princess Margaret didn't so much charm President Lyndon Johnson into rescuing the British economy as effectively pave the way for getting banned from returning to the U.S. for taking her visits too lightly, whether palling around with (and reportedly offending) A-listers like Elizabeth Taylor and Grace Kelly or bringing along 75 pieces of luggage that weighed over a ton to do so. But were the tabloids actually more reliable than a fictional Netflix adaptation? That's debatable, but there's still a bit to learn from the photographs that were actually taken during the pair's real-life trip. Join them from the White House to a ranch in Arizona, here.