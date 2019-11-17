Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret at the Lincoln memorial in Washington D.C. during their royal tour of America in November 1965.
Princess Margaret at the Hilton Hotel for a charity luncheon and fashion show in San Francisco during her and Lord Snowdon's royal tour of America in November 1965.
Princess Margaret with Alfred Hitchcock on a set visit of his film Torn Curtain at Universal City Studios in California, during their royal tour of America in November 1965.
Guests chatting during a state dinner for Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon at the White House in Washington, D.C. during their royal tour of America in November 1965.
Julie Robinson and Harry Belafonte arriving to a party for Princess Margaret at the Four Seasons restaurant in New York during her royal tour of America in November 1965.
Lord Snowdon sitting on a fence next to Princess Margaret on a visit to a ranch in Arizona during their royal tour of America in November 1965.
Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon in San Francisco during their royal tour of America in November 1965.
Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow arriving to a black-tie party for Princess Margaret at the Bistro Restaurant in Hollywood during her royal tour of America in November 1965.
President Lyndon Johnson dancing with Princess Margaret, while Lady Bird Johnson sits with Lord Snowdon at a state dinner for the royals during their visit to America in November 1965.
Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon in San Francisco during their royal visit to America in November 1965.
Princess Margaret and Bob Hope at a ball for the World Adoption International Fund in Hollywood during their royal tour of America in November 1965.
Lady Bird Johnson and Princess Margaret pose for photographers inn the Queen's room at the White House in Washington, D.C. during the royal tour of America in 1965.
Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret walking through Boac terminal in New York upon their arrival to the United States for their royal tour of America in November 1965.
Lord Snowdon on a horse with Princess Margaret at a ranch owned by Lewis Douglas, former U.S. ambassador to Great Britain, during their royal tour of America in November 1965.
Lord Snowdon, Princess Margaret, and Caltech president Lee Alvin DuBridge touring the California Institute of Technology campus in Pasadena, California during the royal tour of America in November 1965.
Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret with Lady Bird Johnson and President Lyndon Johnson at a state dinner for the royals at the White House in Washington, D.C. during their tour of America in November 1965.
Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret riding a tram in San Francisco during their royal tour of America in 1965.