If there is one rule that every stylist abides by, it's that the right pair of undergarments can break an outfit. It's with that mentality that two of Hollywood's biggest stylists, Jamie Mizrahi (Katy Perry, Jessica Alba, Nicole Richie, Leighton Meester) and Simone Harouche (Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus) have launched The KiT , a line of foundational undergarments inspired by their go-to pieces from inside their very coveted styling kits. To celebrate the launch, the founders hosted an intimate launch party on Sunday night in Los Angeles that brought out a number of their A-list clients and friends, including sister-in-laws Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie, Kate Hudson, and the newly (re)-minted Mrs. Hailey Bieber . Here, an exclusive look inside the party.