Party People

Justin Theroux and His Dog Shared Spaghetti, à la Lady and the Tramp

As the tabloids may have brought to your attention, Justin Theroux is no longer married to Jennifer Aniston. But by no means did he seem to have difficulty finding a date to the Cinema Society's screening of the new Lady and the Tramp on Tuesday, which he attended in the company of his dog. But Theroux and his best friend were far from the only power couples on the party circuit this week: Former monarchs Claire Foy and Matt Smith enjoyed a reunion—fittingly, in London—while Brad Pitt and Timothée Chalamet set hearts aflutter in West Hollywood. By Thursday night, though, pretty much everyone could be found in New York City, where Kanye West and Kim Kardashian enjoyed a double date night with Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicholas Braun—aka Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession—came together to honor the legendary artist Jenny Holzer. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.
Justin Theroux and his dog
Justin Theroux and his dog attend the New York screening of Lady and the Tramp at iPic Theater in New York City on October 22, 2019.

Natasha Lyonne, Adir Abergel, and Kirsten Dunst attend the fifth annual InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on October 21, 2019.

Waris Ahluwalia and Nicholas Braun attend Creative Time's annual gala, honoring Jenny Holzer, at Skylight Studios in New York on October 24, 2019.

Rachelle Hruska MacPherson and Benedict Cumberbatch attend Creative Time's annual gala, honoring Jenny Holzer, at Skylight Studios in New York on October 24, 2019.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy attend the Lungs press night after-party at the Old Vic Theatre in London on October 19, 2019.

Cara Delevingne attends the launch of Nasty Gal ft. Cara Delevingne at The Box Soho in London on October 22, 2019.

Poppy Delevingne with a portrait of Phoebe Waller-Bridge at The Wing London's official opening event in London on October 23, 2019.

Riley Keough, Shailene Woodley, and Naomi Scott attend an after-party celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison at Annabel's in London on October 23, 2019.

Kanye West, Rick Owens, and Kim Kardashian attend the Fashion Group International's 2019 Night of Stars at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on October 24, 2019.

Alexa Chung, Noel Gallagher, and Poppy Delevingne attend an after-party celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison at Annabel's in London on October 23, 2019.

Jason Momoa attends an after-party celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison at Annabel's in London on October 23, 2019.

Timothée Chalamet, Brad Pitt, and Joel Edgerton attend the Los Angeles premiere of The King at the London Hotel in West Hollywood on October 22, 2019.

Alexa Demie, Troye Sivan, Jacob Bixenman, and Sofia Carson attend a "cocktail dinatoire" for Giambattista Valli Loves H&M in Rome on October 24, 2019.

Pete Buttigieg, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Burtka attend the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City on October 21, 2019.

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, plus their dogs, attend the New York screening of Lady and the Tramp at iPic Theater in New York City on October 22, 2019.

Karen Elson and Winnie Harlow attend the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City on October 21, 2019.

Rita Ora attends a dinner hosted by Cartier at the Chiltern Firehouse in London on October 21, 2019.

DeRay Mckesson and Kerby Jean-Raymond attend the after-party celebrating the release of Antwaun Sargent's The New Black Vanguard at the Top of The Standard in New York City on October 24, 2019.

Kylie Minogue performs at an after-party celebrating the re-opening of the Louis Vuitton New Bond Street Maison at Annabel's in London on October 23, 2019.

Iman and Lupita Nyong'o attend the God's Love We Deliver, Golden Heart Awards in New York City on October 21, 2019.

