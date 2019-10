Justin Theroux and His Dog Shared Spaghetti, à la Lady and the Tramp

As the tabloids may have brought to your attention, Justin Theroux is no longer married to Jennifer Aniston. But by no means did he seem to have difficulty finding a date to the Cinema Society's screening of the new Lady and the Tramp on Tuesday, which he attended in the company of his dog. But Theroux and his best friend were far from the only power couples on the party circuit this week: Former monarchs Claire Foy and Matt Smith enjoyed a reunion—fittingly, in London—while Brad Pitt and Timothée Chalamet set hearts aflutter in West Hollywood. By Thursday night, though, pretty much everyone could be found in New York City, where Kanye West and Kim Kardashian enjoyed a double date night with Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy, and Benedict Cumberbatch and Nicholas Braun—aka Cousin Greg on HBO's Succession—came together to honor the legendary artist Jenny Holzer . Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.