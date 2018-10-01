Paris Fashion Week

Go Backstage at Thom Browne's Freaky Garden Party in Paris

During Thom Browne's first show in Paris last fall, his collection told the narrative of a twisted maritime fairytale, but the designer's spring 2019 runway show at Paris Fashion Week was an absurdist twist on a garden party, sharing more in common with the aesthetics on-screen during American Horror Story: Freak Show than any average soirée on the lawn. The designer elevated his signature preppy foundation by weaving in some elements of the carnivalesque for the spring 2019 collection, with the addition of gnome-like hats, fruity headpieces, pinwheel face masks, clamshell bustiers, and nautical motifs printed on seersucker and gingham. Here, a backstage look at Thom Browne's jolly curiosities.
Backstage at the Thom Browne spring 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week. Photograph by Mich Cardin for W magazine.
