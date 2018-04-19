Tiffany Haddish Makes Yet Another Bold Statement—This Time in Haute Couture

Since rising to superstardom following her brilliant performance in the blockbuster movie Girls Trip and her appearances on Saturday Night Live and at the Oscars, Tiffany Haddish has developed her own unique relationship with the fashion world. Although her most famous fashion moments so far have involved rewearing the same Alexander McQueen dress for three very public appearances, Haddish is ready to try new things. For the cover of W magazine, Haddish transformed into an unexpected haute couture client, trying on seven couture dresses and posing with a young spotted cow named Milkshake. See all the photos from her cover shoot here.
Tiffany Haddish wears a Valentino Haute Couture gown and sandals; Falke tights. Beauty: Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation in Khartoum, Brow Defining Cream in Danakil, Brow Gel, Eyeliner Pencil in Black Moon, Galice Velvet Shadow Stick, Narsissist Wanted Cheek Palette II, Summer Fire Lip Cover.
Photograph by Ethan James Green; Styled by Sara Moonves
Tiffany Haddish wears an Elie Saab Haute Couture dress; Kokin New York hat; Ralph Lauren Collection belt; Gianvito Rossi shoes.

A Marie Antoinette extravaganza, Haddish wears a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown; Stephen Russell necklace; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Beauty: Play up a royal flush with Nars Narsissist Wanted Cheek Palette II.

Embodying classic Hollywood sophistication, Tiffany Haddish wears a Givenchy Haute Couture jacket, skirt, and earrings.

Milking the situation in a RVDK Ronald van der Kemp top and skirt.

As a fashion widow, in a Chanel Haute Couture tunic; Kokin New York mantilla; Bulgari earrings; Tiffany & Co. necklace.

More than ready for her close-up in a Valentino Haute Couture dress and sandals; Philip Treacy for Valentino Haute Couture hat; Falke tights.

Celebrating her arrival to the big time in an Armani Privé bustier and skirt; Cartier bracelet; Manolo Blahnik sandals.

Caught up in a fashion whirlwind, wearing a Ralph & Russo gown; Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Photograph by Ethan James Green; Styled by Sara Moonves Hair by Jawara for Davines at Bryant Artists; makeup by Hannah Murray at Art + Commerce; manicure by Michelle Saunders for Essie at Forward Artists. Set design by Julia Wagner at CLM. Hair by Precious Jackson at I Talent; Produced by Wes Olson at Connect the Dots; Production coordinator: Kaitlyn Fong at Connect the Dots; Retouching by dtouch ny; Digital technician: Nick Rapaz; Photography assistants: Dean Podmore, Zachary Benge; Fashion assistants: Allia Alliata, Nadia Beeman, Aisha Rae; Tailor: Isa Kriegeskotte; Production assistants: Nikki Patrlja, DeMarquis McDaniels, Doug Steans. Special thanks to Quixote, Kitchen Mouse, Studios 60
A star is born in a Dior Haute Couture dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes.

