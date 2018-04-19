Tiffany Haddish Makes Yet Another Bold Statement—This Time in Haute Couture

Tiffany Haddish wears a Valentino Haute Couture gown and sandals; Falke tights. Beauty: Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation in Khartoum, Brow Defining Cream in Danakil, Brow Gel, Eyeliner Pencil in Black Moon, Galice Velvet Shadow Stick, Narsissist Wanted Cheek Palette II, Summer Fire Lip Cover.
Tiffany Haddish wears an Elie Saab Haute Couture dress; Kokin New York hat; Ralph Lauren Collection belt; Gianvito Rossi shoes.
A Marie Antoinette extravaganza, Haddish wears a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown; Stephen Russell necklace; Manolo Blahnik shoes. Beauty: Play up a royal flush with Nars Narsissist Wanted Cheek Palette II.
Embodying classic Hollywood sophistication, Tiffany Haddish wears a Givenchy Haute Couture jacket, skirt, and earrings.
Milking the situation in a RVDK Ronald van der Kemp top and skirt.
As a fashion widow, in a Chanel Haute Couture tunic; Kokin New York mantilla; Bulgari earrings; Tiffany & Co. necklace.
More than ready for her close-up in a Valentino Haute Couture dress and sandals; Philip Treacy for Valentino Haute Couture hat; Falke tights.
Celebrating her arrival to the big time in an Armani Privé bustier and skirt; Cartier bracelet; Manolo Blahnik sandals.
Caught up in a fashion whirlwind, wearing a Ralph & Russo gown; Manolo Blahnik shoes.
A star is born in a Dior Haute Couture dress; Manolo Blahnik shoes.