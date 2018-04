Tiffany Haddish Makes Yet Another Bold Statement—This Time in Haute Couture

Since rising to superstardom following her brilliant performance in the blockbuster movie Girls Trip and her appearances on Saturday Night Live and at the Oscars, Tiffany Haddish has developed her own unique relationship with the fashion world. Although her most famous fashion moments so far have involved rewearing the same Alexander McQueen dress for three very public appearances, Haddish is ready to try new things. For the cover of W magazine, Haddish transformed into an unexpected haute couture client, trying on seven couture dresses and posing with a young spotted cow named Milkshake. See all the photos from her cover shoot here.