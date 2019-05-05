If you’ve ever wanted to explore the Amalfi Coast like Jackie Kennedy, there is now an excuse to do so. The global destination, which has become even more unimaginably popular in recent years thanks to its Instagrammable appeal, was a favorite of the late first lady. Back in the ‘60s, Kennedy discovered Ravello, an underrated medieval gem of a town perched above the coast with views of the ocean and the terraced mountains, upon recommendation from Gore Vidal. She stayed at what would eventually be named the Belmond Hotel Caruso and, now, the hotel is offering the chance to experience Ravello through Kennedy’s eyes. In celebration of what would be her 90th birthday, guests can sign up for the “In Jackie Kennedy’s Footsteps” experience which consists of a seven-hour ride around the area in a vintage Fiat 600. While you’re there, opt to stay in the property’s Margherita house, a villa a stone’s throw away from the hotel’s photogenic infinity pool, and comes with two suites, a private butler, a personal chef, and vintage decor from the 1800s. Price upon request.