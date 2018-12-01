The Ultimate Gift Guide to the Best Jewelry to Give This Holiday Season

If you don’t believe in love, you have not yet laid eyes on this Bulgari High Jewelry bracelet. From their Wild Pop collection, it is a one of a kind treasure, only to be given to someone on the top of the nice list.
Buy now: Bulgari white gold, emerald and onyx bracelet, Price on Request, bulgari.com
This Cartier trinity necklace, with it rope chain, makes casual elegance look easy.
Buy now: Cartier white yellow and pink gold necklace, $2,460, cartier.com
This festive bracelet will put anyone in the holiday mood; with diamond detailing and carnelian coloring it is truly the perfect gift.
Buy now: Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, $17,600, vancleefarpels.com
Are diamonds your thing? This stunning Chopard diamond necklace is sure to make any recipient swoon.
Buy now: Chopard rose gold and diamond necklace, $47,000, chopard.com.
These brilliant drop diamond and platinum earrings from De Beers beg to be unwrapped this season.
Buy now: De Beers earrings, $3,000, debeers.com
This timeless rose gold and diamond Pomellato ring is unlike any other gift. With stars, triangles, and other beautiful shapes featured, it is one that is sure to be cherished.
Buy now: Pomellato ring, $4,600, net-a-porter.com.
This Messika necklace is a gift for the true jewelry lover. It is a great layering piece that also stands strongly on its own. But it for the woman looking to bring some fashion flair to her fine jewelry collection.
Buy now: Messika rose gold and diamond necklace,$6,070, net-a-porter.com.
Every woman loves to see a blue box during the holiday season. This stunning ring has a beautiful design that every woman will fall in love with.
Buy now: Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti wave ring, $2,000, tiffany.com.
An alternative to diamond studs, gift the edgy lady in your life a statement-making diamond ear cuff.
Buy now: Repossi diamond ear cuff, $32,550, net-a-porter.com.
Available in white, yellow, or rose gold, this diamond adorned signet ring is the perfect stocking stuffer for just about anyone.
Buy now: Forevermark Alchemy Collection by Jade Trau signet ring, starting at $2,700, forevermark.com.
The stylist and shoe designer Tabitha Simmons has collaborated with Atelier Swarovski on these multi-colored baubles that are a playful piece to top off your look for all of the holiday parties on your calendar.
Buy now: Atelier Swarovski Tabitha Simmons drop earrings, $399, swarovski.com.
Who doesn’t want a pair of stunning ruby drop earrings? This versatile pair can be worn casually for day or for a more dressed up cocktail look.
Buy now: Gemfields x Muse Sylva & Cie earrings, $9,900, marissacollections.com.
With diamonds and pink sapphires, this slinky bracelet is the ultimate luxe toy. A beautiful gift that is almost as fun to play with as it is to wear.
Buy now: Gismondi 1754 slinky bracelet, $7,750, voiagejewelry.com.