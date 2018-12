The Ultimate Gift Guide to the Best Jewelry to Give This Holiday Season

One can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry, and there is something for everyone in our comprehensive guide to the holiday season's best jewels. Although the best gifts are often not material things, jewelry can certainly be a close second. The go-to gift of the holidays can also be the hardest to shop for with so many amazing options to choose from and the pressure that comes with choosing the perfect piece. If your special someone hasn’t dropped hints or slipped a wishlist your way, we have a few great gift ideas of a few of our favorite pieces like a timeless Cartier pendant, a spectacular Bulgari Wild Pop bracelet, or some playful earrings from Gemfields. Make your beloved’s holiday season shine a little brighter with one (or all) of these gorgeous jewels below. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W’s ultimate gift guides, here