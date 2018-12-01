Gift Guide

The Ultimate Gift Guide to the Best Jewelry to Give This Holiday Season

One can never go wrong with the gift of jewelry, and there is something for everyone in our comprehensive guide to the holiday season's best jewels. Although the best gifts are often not material things, jewelry can certainly be a close second. The go-to gift of the holidays can also be the hardest to shop for with so many amazing options to choose from and the pressure that comes with choosing the perfect piece. If your special someone hasn’t dropped hints or slipped a wishlist your way, we have a few great gift ideas of a few of our favorite pieces like a timeless Cartier pendant, a spectacular Bulgari Wild Pop bracelet, or some playful earrings from Gemfields. Make your beloved’s holiday season shine a little brighter with one (or all) of these gorgeous jewels below. Just starting your holiday shopping? Check out all of W’s ultimate gift guides, here.
Bulgari
Bulgari

If you don’t believe in love, you have not yet laid eyes on this Bulgari High Jewelry bracelet. From their Wild Pop collection, it is a one of a kind treasure, only to be given to someone on the top of the nice list.

Buy now: Bulgari white gold, emerald and onyx bracelet, Price on Request, bulgari.com

Cartier

This Cartier trinity necklace, with it rope chain, makes casual elegance look easy.

Buy now: Cartier white yellow and pink gold necklace, $2,460, cartier.com

Van Cleef & Arpels

This festive bracelet will put anyone in the holiday mood; with diamond detailing and carnelian coloring it is truly the perfect gift.

Buy now: Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, $17,600, vancleefarpels.com

Chopard

Are diamonds your thing? This stunning Chopard diamond necklace is sure to make any recipient swoon.

Buy now: Chopard rose gold and diamond necklace, $47,000, chopard.com.

De Beers

These brilliant drop diamond and platinum earrings from De Beers beg to be unwrapped this season.

Buy now: De Beers earrings, $3,000, debeers.com

Pomellato

This timeless rose gold and diamond Pomellato ring is unlike any other gift. With stars, triangles, and other beautiful shapes featured, it is one that is sure to be cherished.

Buy now: Pomellato ring, $4,600, net-a-porter.com.

Messika

This Messika necklace is a gift for the true jewelry lover. It is a great layering piece that also stands strongly on its own. But it for the woman looking to bring some fashion flair to her fine jewelry collection.

Buy now: Messika rose gold and diamond necklace,$6,070, net-a-porter.com.

Tiffany & Co.

Every woman loves to see a blue box during the holiday season. This stunning ring has a beautiful design that every woman will fall in love with.

Buy now: Tiffany & Co Elsa Peretti wave ring, $2,000, tiffany.com.

Repossi

An alternative to diamond studs, gift the edgy lady in your life a statement-making diamond ear cuff.

Buy now: Repossi diamond ear cuff, $32,550, net-a-porter.com.

Forevermark

Available in white, yellow, or rose gold, this diamond adorned signet ring is the perfect stocking stuffer for just about anyone.

Buy now: Forevermark Alchemy Collection by Jade Trau signet ring, starting at $2,700, forevermark.com.

Swarovski

The stylist and shoe designer Tabitha Simmons has collaborated with Atelier Swarovski on these multi-colored baubles that are a playful piece to top off your look for all of the holiday parties on your calendar.

Buy now: Atelier Swarovski Tabitha Simmons drop earrings, $399, swarovski.com.

Gemfields

Who doesn’t want a pair of stunning ruby drop earrings? This versatile pair can be worn casually for day or for a more dressed up cocktail look.

Buy now: Gemfields x Muse Sylva & Cie earrings, $9,900, marissacollections.com.

Gismondi

With diamonds and pink sapphires, this slinky bracelet is the ultimate luxe toy. A beautiful gift that is almost as fun to play with as it is to wear.

Buy now: Gismondi 1754 slinky bracelet, $7,750, voiagejewelry.com.

