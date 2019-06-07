A ready-to-wear womenswear label that is inspired by architecture, art, and global culture, Bouguessa was started five years ago by Faiza Bouguessa, a French-born designer raised by Algerian parents and now UAE-based. Bouguessa’s grandmother, a seamstress, taught her how to knit and sew; she took a series of internships in tailor shops when she was in college, which explains the impeccable tailoring in the collection. Fans of the brand include Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra, and most recently Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore the clothes on the red carpet in Cannes. Standouts from their fall 2019 collection (entitled "CHROMATIC") include a classic belted blazer and matching flared pants, and a green crepe T-shirt paired with a matching long satin skirt. What is makes Bouguessa special is that all the stylish, thoroughly modern pieces also work for women who want to dress modestly. As for where Faiza sees the brand in the next few year? “I would like to develop a broader size range to cater to different women around the world," she explains. "We already developed a 'Petite Fit' last year, which refers to a size range of clothing that is made to fit women who are 5 feet 4 inches or under, and it made a huge difference for a lot of our clients.”

Bougessa is available at The Modist, bouguessa.com, and Farfetch.