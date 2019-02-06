Let's face it: No one can ever top Russell Simmons shutting down not just a basically impossible to get into Yayoi Kusama, but also an entire museum, for a night to celebrate his first anniversary with Ciara. But that doesn't mean you can't carry on his legacy by giving the Kusama fan in your life a miniature, lacquer-painted resin version of one of her signature motifs: a polka-dot pumpkin.
Kusama Pumpkin, $280, store.moma.org.
Channel the Velvet Underground with your partner via these limited edition, Andy Warhol printed undergarments.
Andy Warhol Banana Trunk, $26, happysocks.com; Andy Warhol Banana Cheeky, $22, happysocks.com.
If you happen to be dating someone who already has everything, well, this pool float featuring a blown-up version of an iPhone featuring one of Cindy Sherman's signature selfies is just for you. Bonus: Each comes with a premium gift box and an enviable drawstring swim bag.
Cindy Sherman Oops Phone Float, $250, mocastore.org.
This signed, limited edition plate featuring the work of Jack Pierson is practically begging to assist you and your beau in consuming a few aphrodisiacs.
Jack Pierson Youth Plate, $450, newmuseumstore.org.
For those who believe in everlasting love, this 100 percent silk eye mask featuring a sliver of the artist Louise Bourgeois, who lived until age 98, seems guaranteed to send good vibes your way.
Louis Bourgeois Silk Portrait Eye Mask, $30, newmuseumstore.org.
Give your partner a confidence boost and your bedroom a sensual glow with this neon sign by the street artist WhisBe.
I Fucking Love Fucking You neon by WhisBe, $7,500, 1stdibs.com.
At just $2, Yoko Ono's "crotch button" is your best bet at keeping things sensual without breaking the bank.
Crotch Button by Yoko Ono, $2, printedmatter.org.
You also don't have to fret about your love already owning this one—unless, that is, you're dating Cher, who once wore this black underwire lace bra that she once owned. (Thankfully, it comes with photographic evidence that it's not just any old hand-me-down.)
Cher-owned black underwire lace bra with photograph of Cher, 1stdibs.com.
We're going to assume that if you take your love's appreciation for Jeff Koons, the world's second most expensive artist, seriously, you won't blink at an $11,000 price tag. Before going ahead with your purchase, however, a word of caution: Thanks to an incident at Art Basel Miami in 2016, it's public knowledge that the porcelain pups are prone to shattering.
Jeff Koons: Balloon Dog, $11,000, mocastore.org.
Perhaps to celebrate the fact that Tracey Emin has put her enfant terrible days in the past, one craftsy Etsy user has recreated the artist's seminal 1998 installation, My Bed, documenting a days-long post-breakup fog in which she subsisted on alcohol and stayed put in her bedroom. Unlike the original, however, there are no condoms in this version; instead, everything is made out of Legos. (Don't forget to help your partner out in assembling all 215 of them.)
*Art: LEGO Bed Model (Tracey Emin - My Bed) by Little Big Art, $243, etsy.com.)
For those who don't have the patience for instruction manuals, this cardboard cutout of Emin should take less than a minute to prop up, ensuring that your partner always has company.
Tracey Emin cardboard cutout (lifesize or miniature), $20, eBay.com.
Barbara Kruger's signature slogans might be genius, but most aren't exactly sweet. This one, on the other hand, is relatively reassuring—especially compared to "Your body is a battleground.
Barbara Kruger Vinyl Love Tote, $68, shop.whitney.org.
This baseball cap by Nico Fontana might not be for everyone, but it's certainly perfect for some!
Gay Mom Baseball Cap, $40, printedmatter.org.
This snow globe, by the artists Nora Ligorano and Marshall Reese, comes with the added bonus of sending the right message when you're upset with your partner, too.
Fuck Snow Globe by Ligorano/Reesem $70, newmuseumstore.org.
Lu Zhang's ceramic cocktail vessels are ideal for a date by the pool. (Don't forget to bring along your Cindy Sherman float.)
Special Special Edition No. 22 Coconut by Lu Zhang, $180, specialspecial.com.
Grant your partner permission to explore via Alice Lang's boob mug, which is in fact an "atomically correct replication of the artist’s body, complete with nipples, freckles, moles, and pubic hair," produced by 3D scan.
Alice Lang Boob Mug/Vessel, $80, newmuseumstore.org.
Nice.
69 Clear Tote, $21, mocastore.org.