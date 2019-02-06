Perhaps to celebrate the fact that Tracey Emin has put her enfant terrible days in the past, one craftsy Etsy user has recreated the artist's seminal 1998 installation, My Bed, documenting a days-long post-breakup fog in which she subsisted on alcohol and stayed put in her bedroom. Unlike the original, however, there are no condoms in this version; instead, everything is made out of Legos. (Don't forget to help your partner out in assembling all 215 of them.)

*Art: LEGO Bed Model (Tracey Emin - My Bed) by Little Big Art, $243, etsy.com.)