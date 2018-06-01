Van Cleef & Arpels Celebrated 50 Years of Its Alhambra Design in Marrakech

It was a night of 1001 lights (likely many more) at the fabled 16th-century El Badi Palace, now restored as a cultural center. Candles lit the way down a long alleyway, which gave way to an inner courtyard and then on to a vast walkway of palace ruins, pools and an orchard, all set aglow in pink by flaming bowls of oil. Dinner by Michelin-starred Parisian chef Yannick Alleno was served in a mirrored dining pavilion that flickered all night long.