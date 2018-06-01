Van Cleef & Arpels Celebrated 50 Years of Its Alhambra Design in Marrakech

Adorned with cone breasts of wooden beads, this 1967 YSL dress, on view at Van Cleef & Arpels 50th anniversary celebration of its Alhambra design in Marrakech, was a forerunner to Jean-Paul Gauthier’s iconic look for Madonna.
The dress-up tent was filled with ready-to-wear pieces from the '60s and '70s. Pictured here is a rack of Yves Saint Laurent dresses.
The magnificent Majorelle Gardens, with its telltale “Majorelle Blue” Deco walls, urns and accents, features a memorial to Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé, who preserved the gardens designed by Jacques Majorelle, and later restored them.
The Majorelle Gardens in Marrakech features a memorial to Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé.
Iconic hats by Pierre Cardin in the dress-up tent.
From the archives: a bracelet of lapis, diamonds and yellow gold, 1971.
Interior of a courtyard at the La Mamounia Hotel, HQ for the 50th anniversary celebration.
In teh dress-up tent in Marrakech, a look by Karl Lagerfeld for Chloé.
At the French consulate in Marrakech, the Van Cleef celebration continued with a behind-the-scenes tour of the making of an Alhambra piece, courtesy of several craftspeople imported from Lyon with their tools, workbenches and exquisite leather catchalls. Here, selecting the perfect mother-of-pearl.
Close-up of beads being used to create an Alhambra piece.
It was a night of 1001 lights (likely many more) at the fabled 16th-century El Badi Palace, now restored as a cultural center. Candles lit the way down a long alleyway, which gave way to an inner courtyard and then on to a vast walkway of palace ruins, pools and an orchard, all set aglow in pink by flaming bowls of oil. Dinner by Michelin-starred Parisian chef Yannick Alleno was served in a mirrored dining pavilion that flickered all night long.