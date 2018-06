Van Cleef & Arpels Celebrated 50 Years of Its Alhambra Design in Marrakech

Jacques Arpels’ belief in lucky talismans was the inspiration for the iconic Alhambra design, a four-leaf clover set with malachite, onyx and other stones, that he created 50 years ago for his family's fine jewelry house. Part of the company's new ready-to-wear concept, the Alhambra was rooted in the upheaval of the '60s, and the bohemian attitudes and embrace of exoticism that it spawned. The Alhambra proved popular with the likes of Princess Grace of Monaco, Françoise Hardy, Lynn Revson, among many others, who wore them with boho-luxe kaftans and daywear dresses, created by haute couture designers such as Yves Saint Laurent. The continued popularity of the Alhambra has certainly spelled luck for Van Cleef & Arpels. Fittingly, the celebration of its 50th anniversary kicked off in Marrakech , at the sublime Yves Saint Laurent Museum, which houses a number of the designer’s masterworks. Marrakech was the designer’s favorite refuge; he designed many of his collections in his home there; it’s colors, he said, transported him. Here, a peek inside.