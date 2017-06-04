View as SlideshowChampagne Wishes

Inside the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic With Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman, and More

While Memorial Day might be the official kick-off to summer, those in the Tristate area know that the true start of the season comes a week later, with the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Held at Liberty State Park, the yearly event sees celebrities donning their summer best for a sunny day of drinking Champagne, taking in the sport, and stomping the divots. As the match celebrated its tenth anniversary this year, this weekend's event was even more star-studded, with guests including Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Priyanka Chopra, Frieda Pinto, Kate Mara, Lucy Hale, and more, culminating in a performance by Alicia Keys. See all of the pictures from inside the exclusive, bubbly-fueled event, here.
