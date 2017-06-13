View as SlideshowLondon Fashion Week Men's

76-Year-Old Vivienne Westwood Rode On a Male Model's Shoulders at Her Spring 2018 London Men's Show

Brexit be damned, the youth of London have been thriving throughout London Fashion Week Men's, and even at 76, Vivienne Westwood can be counted right among them. At her spring 2018 men's show this week, the designer-turned-model (and part-time rapper) could be found not just backstage, adjusting the skin-tight jumpsuits, aprons, ball gowns, flaky silver body paint, and even actual trash adorning her models, but also riding down the runway atop the shoulders of one of the most muscular men on the runway—the better to showcase her sweatshirt, which was emblazoned with the word "motherf---er." She wasn't the only one to find an unlikely platform: Another model strolled down the runway in shoes made of plastic water bottles—a nod to Westwood's enduring environmental activism, and also an odd appropriation of extreme poverty—which proved much easier to walk in than the nearly eight-inch heels that caused another model to tumble. Get a look at it all backstage before the calamity, here.
Vivienne WestwoodLondon Fashion Week MensLondon Fashion WeekSpring 2018