The ICA Miami, W and Surface Hold Celebratory Basel Dinner

Though temperatures in Miami dipped yesterday, Kris and Maky Hinson’s North Miami Beach home—with expansive views west towards Biscayne Bay and the glittering skyline beyond—offered a warm welcome to the ICA Miami, W and Surface for an intimate, celebratory dinner. Co-hosted by Laurie Lynn Stark from Chrome Hearts, the gathering brought together a starry crowd, including Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee, the artist Sterling Ruby (who is currently featured in an exhibition at the ICA), Michèle Lamy, Craig Robins of the Miami Design District, Jordan Barrett and many more. With Chateau D'Esclans Whispering Angel and Rock Angel Rosé at the ready, attendees sat in a candlelit bayside expanse (cozied up by heat lamps) while W’s Sara Moonves, Surface’s Diane Solway and the ICA’s Alex Gartenfeld toasted the evening. Check out our photographs from the party, below.